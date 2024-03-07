Winnie Odinga, a Member of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) and daughter of opposition leader Raila Odinga has sparked concerns among Kenyans after she was spotted arriving for parliamentary sittings on crutches.
Kenyans express concerns as Winnie Odinga arrives in Parliament on crutches
Winnie Odinga has sparked concerns among Kenyans after she was spotted arriving for parliamentary sittings on crutches.
Recommended articles
Her sudden appearance with crutches has led to speculation about her well-being and what might have happened to cause her injury.
Kenyans react after Winnie Odinga arrives in Parliament with crutches
Despite appearing confident and composed in the pictures, Winnie Odinga has not disclosed the details surrounding her leg injury that necessitated the use of crutches.
Shortly after the images surfaced online, Kenyans on various social media platforms quickly made her a trending topic, with many expressing curiosity and concern about her condition.
While some of Winnie's supporters expressed sympathy and wished her a speedy recovery, others sought clarity regarding the circumstances of her injury.
Omwamba Why is Winnie Odinga walking on Clutches? What happened?
Nutritionist Lucy Cheg Wishing her quick recovery
@OmariOnsongo Maybe accident
Winnie Odinga opens up about post-surgery recovery
In December 2023, Winnie Odinga surprised her followers by revealing that she had been involved in an accident that resulted in a leg injury.
Taking to her Instagram stories, Winnie disclosed that the injury occurred during the Interparliamentary Games held in Kigali, Rwanda.
As an avid basketball enthusiast, Winnie shared that she sustained the injury during the sports event and subsequently underwent surgery to address the issue.
The surgery left her feeling subdued and prompted her to maintain a low profile on social media for a period.
Responding to inquiries from her followers, Winnie Odinga explained the reason for her absence and provided insight into her recovery journey.
She clarified that she had ruptured her Achilles tendon during the Interparliamentary Games in Rwanda but assured her supporters that she was recovering well after the surgical procedure.
The inter-parliamentary games: A platform for collaboration and sport
The Inter-Parliamentary Games (IPG) represent an opportunity for parliamentarians from East African Community member states to come together in the spirit of camaraderie and sportsmanship.
Held annually, the IPG features various sporting disciplines, including football, netball, athletics, volleyball, and basketball, among others.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke