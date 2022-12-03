Kenyans roast Nancie Mwai after pranking fans about closing her business

Days leading to the announcement on Friday, December 3, 2022, Ms Mwai who deals in fashion and cosmetics had informed her fans and clients that she was closing the shop previously located in Marsabit Plaza along Ngong Road in Nairobi.

“It's sad to leave but make the most out of remaining time,” the businesswoman who is popular among fashion enthusiasts posted on November 2, 2022.

Pulse Live Kenya

Many fans took to the comments section to express their sadness at the closure, and over the days that followed, some of them participated in the clearance sale.

On Friday, the businesswoman announced she had opened a new store at a new location also along Ngong’ Road.

“Shop New Level 2.0 is closed it's gone, it's dead so now we are at Shop New Level 3.0,” she said.

“Did you guys think I was going to leave you like that with no drip? I know I pranked all of you. To anyone who believed, I’m sorry,” Ms Mwai added in jest, as she gave a tour of her new spot.

However, her latest announcement has received mixed reactions from her fans with some celebrating her new location while others criticised her for how she communicated the news.

She was accused of playing on the emotions of her fans in what has been called clout chasing.

Pulse Live Kenya

Mixed Reactions

Millywajesus - Congratulations Nancie. We keep levelling up. Thank you for inspiring us

dianaopoti - Keep Going Queen.

mutheu_yvonneyp - That drama/Clout chasing of Closing down and making people feel woishe for you and waste their emotions was so unnecessary...You said it was a market strategy but our tongues are so powerful

zawadi1890 - The lie was not necessary, woiye even murugi fell for it and posted on her story how sad is that shop new level is closing shop😅

bobo_macharia - Esp at this time when people are closing business ju ya economy wewe ni clout chase like making fun of it 😢uweeh

njokiz_ - Yaani hadi wewe ni wa ku-clout chase! So disappointing 😞

stellah_nafula - Clout.com even from the most respected ones 🗑️🚮. What would happen if you just said you're moving? Or expanding smdh

wayuamatheka - For some of us who actually love Shop New Level, the drama was so unnecessary and I actually feel that you don't value your clients. All the best in your endeavours but what you did wasn't cool! Clout is for loosers- you have proper quality items.

mrs.kamulegeya - But u told us he website is going down.that meant u were closing😢.why did u make us emotional tho.

mwongelian - You and Vera same wozzap. Never have high expectations of people.

eve_wendy2 - This was all clout?! We were rooting for you out here 🗑

misssmwikali - Love you and all but, what in the name of clout chasing was this? 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ We have and would’ve still moved with you without all this drama. 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️

miss_nyambura - Yaani the entire squad agreed this was a good idea 😭😭vile watu walikuwa wanafeel vibaya

vicky_wambugu - The way she kept saying the dms are getting her emotional

kuis_kitchen - Oh wow I am happy ❤️❤️❤️

jillkui - You need to compensate us because umenistress siku mingi! That’s all. I’m so happy you’re not closing.

iknow_kiks - Congratulations Nancie!! YOU GOT THISS❤️❤️🔥🔥