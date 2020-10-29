On Wednesday (Night), Germany based Kenyan Singer Eugene Asira stunned judges at the The Voice of Germany reality show with a rendition of H_art the band’s Uliza Kiatu song.

In a video seen by Pulse Live, Asira sings his heart out, leaving judges and the audience on their feet as they cheer him on for a job well done.

Asira took part in the Blind Audition where one performs while the Judges are facing the opposite direction and if you manage to impress them and they turn around to face the stage it means you have passed the Audition. Eugene did exactly that and all the 4 judges gave him the green light plus a standing ovation for his extra-ordinary talent.

Asira's take

Taking to social media, an excited Asira had this to say “The calm before the storm... Calm before the storm .... Tomorrow, 8:15 p.m., ProSieben, DO NOT MISS Tomorrow, ProSieben 8:15 PM !! Don‘t miss out! # tvog2020 #thevoiceofgermany #tvog #eugeneasira

Asira stays in Germany with his wife Susanne Asira and together they have one child.

The Voice of Germany is a German reality talent show created by John de Mol, based on the concept The Voice of Holland and its international series. It began airing on ProSieben and Sat.1 on November 24, 2011.

There are five different stages to the show: producers' auditions, blind auditions, battle rounds, sign offs, and live shows. There have been nine winners to date: Ivy Quainoo, Nick Howard, Andreas Kümmert, Charley Ann Schmutzler, Jamie-Lee Kriewitz, Tay Schmedtmann, Natia Todua, Samuel Rösch, and the latest Claudia Emmanuela Santoso.

