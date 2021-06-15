The man who has been trending on Twitter under the hashtag #Ugaliman has been handed a Sh5 million deal plus a brand new car to aid him in his day to day activities.

Odongo was handed the ambassadorial deal on Tuesday, during an event that had been graced by Media personalities, Miana Kageni, Jalang’o, Jemo Ule Msee and NTV’s Miss Katiwa.

The Rongai-based gym instructor received a brand new seven-seater Voxy van and a cash boost to support his sporting career and fitness business.

Kenya's Ugali man appointed Brand Ambassador, given Sh5M & new Car Pulse Live Kenya

In addition, a fully kitted gym bringing the total value of the partnership to over Kshs 5 million inclusive of a package for his cat, Puss Puss.

An excited Odongo expressed gratitude towards Odibets for supporting his hustle.

"I will support my fellow youth from Rongai just the same way Odibets has supported me," said Odongo.

The partnership is part of Odi Mtaani, a grassroot talent development initiative by OdiBets.

To date, OdiBets has invested over Kshs 500 million in the country that has gone a long way in boosting sports development in the country through their kitting programme, county sports sponsorships and grassroots soccer competitions.

Kenya’s national soccer team, Harambee Stars, and Kenya’s 100m sprinter, Ferdinand Omanyala have also been supported by OdiBets.

Diamond's Reactions

Just the other day, Ugali Man managed to impress Tanzanian Singer Diamond Platnumz with his ugali-eating video after landing a lucrative advertisement deal with a betting company.

Chibu Dangote took to his Instagram to share Charles Odongo’s commercial video with his over 12.4 million followers.

In his words, Platnumz confessed how he was in love with Odongo’s video, for his perfect execution of the advert which showcased his hilarious ugali-eating theatrics.