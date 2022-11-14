During the presser, the BET award-winning artiste revealed that he is the most targeted and bashed artiste in Uganda before making claims of people currently targeting his life.
Kenzo cries, claims he is being targeted like 2pac and Lucky Dube
Proceedings turned bizarre during a press conference at Fairway Hotel, when Eddy Kenzo, who had invited journalists to show gratitude for his recently sold-out festival, broke down into tears claiming that his life is being targeted.
To strain his point, he made reference to several legends that have been targeted and killed.
He made reference to the deaths of 2pac, Lucky Dube and Bob Marley, claiming that his prominence is making him a target of certain enemies, just like the afore mentioned greats that came before him.
“The things you see online don’t stop there. There are a lot of people being paid to kill me,” Kenzo added.
Kenzo, expressed pain and discontent over many people that want to see him fail, making various political innuendos, that suggested people being after him over his political connects.
At the climax of the explosion, Kenzo broke down into tears to the shock of the packed room.
Kenzo's flood of political innuendo prompted journalists to ask about Bobi Wine. In response, Kenzo said he does not wish to talk about the NUP leader.
The relationship between both parties seem to be strained at the moment as it is suspected that a huge chunk of Kenzo's woes stem from social media pressure that targets his political choices and correctness.
This is a new development as both artistes have been close, with Bobi Wine being one of the celebrities that graced his 2019 concert at the Serena Hotel.
