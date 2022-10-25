Kenzo thanks Museveni for condoling his brother’s death

“In a special way, my gratitude goes out to H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for his condolences through the leadership of my long-time good friend Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja, thank you so much Maama [sic] for always being there for me regardless of your elevation in status!" he posted on Facebook on Monday.

The Sitya Loss singer also thanked the Minister for Kampala Misi Kabanda who attended Mande's burial representing the Prime Minister as the chief mourner.

In the post, Kenzo also thanked everyone else who supported him and God for unconditionally loving his family.

"I would like to thank you all for the support, love, and care that you showed my family and me when my big brother MALE HASSAN (MANDE) departed from us! I cannot say thank you enough to all the people from different walks of life beginning with relatives, friends, fellow artists, and my beloved fans for standing with me at a time when my strength was to the test! Again words might not be enough to show how grateful and humbled I am but I can only pray that the Almighty God grants each of you all your heart desires and rewards your endeavours," he said.

"My life Journey would never be the same without God, only HE has raised me and my family from nothing to being loved unconditionally and celebrated by people across the world! We give Him all the glory and Honour for everything including the time we got to spend with Mande. I pray that God forgives him of any wrong deeds and opens the gates of heaven to welcome his wonderful soul. (MHSRIP). Be Blessed."