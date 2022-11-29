Kenzo tips daughter Aamaal to carry on his musical legacy

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Grammy Award nominee, Edrisah Musuuza, who is better known by his stage name Eddy Kenzo, has opened up on why he believes his daughter Aamaal Musuuza, will carry on his musical legacy.

Kenzo and Aamal

Aamaal Musuuza is the child the superstar sired with ex-lover and fellow singer, Rema Namakula.

Kenzo made this revelation during a local television interview when asked who of his daughters considers pursuing a music career.

“I think Aamaal,” Kenzo said.

According to Kenzo, Aamaal possesses a beautiful voice and he would be willing to mentor her if she decided to sing.

“I will mentor her because I really love this job and I am who I am today because of music. It’s a blessing,” Kenzo said.

Nevertheless, he noted that he is willing to support all his children regardless of whatever goals any of them might have.

Aamaal Musuuza’s potential to join the music business is further highlighted by the fact that both her parents are A-list musicians in the country.

It is in the genes and the stitching.

If Aamaal chooses to join this industry, she will not be the first child sired by a musician to join the game.

Individuals that have walked this road before include, Allan Hendrick Ssali, Bebe Cool’s eldest son, Baby Gloria, daughter to gospel icon Betty Nakibuuka and Abba Marcus Mayanja, Chameleone’s oldest son.

