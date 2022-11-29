Kenzo tips daughter Aamaal to carry on his musical legacy

Kenzo made this revelation during a local television interview when asked who of his daughters considers pursuing a music career.

“I think Aamaal,” Kenzo said.

According to Kenzo, Aamaal possesses a beautiful voice and he would be willing to mentor her if she decided to sing.

“I will mentor her because I really love this job and I am who I am today because of music. It’s a blessing,” Kenzo said.

Nevertheless, he noted that he is willing to support all his children regardless of whatever goals any of them might have.

Aamaal Musuuza’s potential to join the music business is further highlighted by the fact that both her parents are A-list musicians in the country.

It is in the genes and the stitching.

If Aamaal chooses to join this industry, she will not be the first child sired by a musician to join the game.