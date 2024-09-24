The two had been a popular couple in the public eye, with many fans following their relationship. They often appeared in each other’s videos and shared moments of their personal lives online.

However, their joint appearances suddenly stopped, leaving fans wondering what had happened. They no longer posted about each other, and it became clear that something had shifted.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Influencer Awards: VOTE for you Comedy Influencer of the Year

For a long time, neither Keranta nor Flaqo spoke about the breakup, leaving their followers to guess what had happened. Many fans began to discuss possible reasons for their split, with various theories circulating on social media.

Keranta addresses rumours about her relationship with ex-boyfriend Flaqo

The breakup has been the talk of the internet, with netizens coming up with various theories about why the couple might have parted ways.

As of now, much of the discussion has been focused on Keranta. She has been making videos with captions that some fans have interpreted as signs that she hasn’t moved on and may be keeping tabs on Flaqo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

However, Keranta has come forward to set the record straight. She clarified that her posts are not directed at anyone in particular and that they shouldn’t be taken as comments about her ex.

"I’ve seen people insist that I’ve said negative things about my ex. I was referring to nobody in particular. We broke up a long, long time ago, and we both moved on, both in our content and separately," Keranta explained.

She further emphasised that her recent posts are simply memes and not meant to target anyone.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Nothing I post is about anybody. They’re just memes. Don't misquote me or make me look unreasonable. Flaqo and I broke up, but respect still stands. Let's stop the unfair assumptions," she said.

Cheating allegations surface as Keranta confirms breakup with Flaqo

Keranta’s response came shortly after social media personality Njambi Fever made some bold claims about the breakup.

According to Njambi, Flaqo had allegedly caught Keranta cheating, which led to the end of their relationship. In a TikTok video, Njambi, Pulse Influencer Awards 2024 nominee, shared details, claiming to have information from a close source.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Flaqo met Keranta and they had a very good relationship. Flaqo was serious about her, and he even bought her a car. But then they started having arguments. Flaqo went through Keranta’s phone and found messages that suggested she was flirting with other men. He also discovered she had sent a positive pregnancy test to one of the men," Njambi revealed.

Pulse Live Kenya

PULSE INFLUENCER AWARDS: VOTE for the Instagram Influencer of the Year!

Njambi further claimed that when Flaqo confronted Keranta about the situation, she decided to end the relationship. According to Njambi, Flaqo had been healing from the breakup, but there were signs that Keranta wanted to reconnect with him.

"So he asked her about it but akasema she was done with the relationship and did not want it anymore... So Flaqo ahs been healing but months later ni kama she wants to come back to his life lakini yeye hamtaki tena an that's why you've been seeing all the TikToks and all the drama," Njambi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flaqo’s silence on the matter

Despite the swirling drama, Flaqo has remained quiet about the situation. He has not directly addressed the breakup or the cheating allegations. However, Njambi believes he hinted at the breakup through his content.

According to her, two weeks ag o Flaqo released a mini-series on YouTube titled 'Lover Boy', which seemed to touch on the breakup in a comedic way.

Some fans speculate that this was his way of talking about the incident without getting into the personal details publicly.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Flaqo amefika ile phase he wants o talk about it but you won't see him doing interviews... Two weeks ago alitoa YouTube mini series inatiwa 'Lover Boy' and talked about the whole incident perfectly..." she said.