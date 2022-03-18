RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Bahati joins Jubilee, reveals reason for vying for Mathare MP seat

Denis Mwangi

Bahati recently released a new tune dubbed Fire featuring Raila Odinga

Musician Kevin Kioko, alias Bahati, has announced that he will be vying for the Mathare National Assembly seat on a Jubilee Party ticket in the August 2022 General Election.

Bahati was speaking at the Jubilee headquarters in Nairobi where he was received by party officials.

Our biggest challenge as people from Mathare is that we have never received a leader who was born and raised in Mathare. We have been electing leaders but its time for Mathare to get a son who was born and raised In Mathare and understand the people,” the musician said while addressing the press.

Singer Kevin Bahati
Singer Kevin Bahati Singer Kevin Bahati Pulse Live Kenya

He indicated that he has been getting calls from the residents urging him to rise to the challenge.

We have been crying over and over again because of the same issues and you know if you rely on a visitor to lead you, they don’t know the struggles you go through,” Bahati stated.

He added that he would make sure that children growing up in Mathare would not have to endure the same kind of suffering he did.

"Its time to change my home, it is time to change my background and where I come from…that is why I am vying as Member of Parliament for Mathare constituency under the Jubilee ticket,” the Wa Nani hitmaker said.

He also declared support for Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid under the Azimio la Umoja coalition.

Bahati will be going up against incumbent Anthony Oluoch who clinched the seat in 2017 on an ODM ticket.

Prior to his announcement, the musician released a new tune dubbed Fire featuring Odinga.

In the song, the singer showered the ODM Party leader with lots of praises- outlining the things he has done and promised if elected president on August 9, 2022.

“I told you this is historic! I took Hon. Raila Amolo Odinga to the studio for the first time and we made the collabo of the year!

“Collabo of the year is out now #railaodinga featuring @bahatikenya fire official video is out on YouTube,” Bahati announced.

Musician Bahati drops new tune 'Fire' featuring Raila Odinga [Video]
Musician Bahati drops new tune 'Fire' featuring Raila Odinga [Video] Musician Bahati drops new tune 'Fire' featuring Raila Odinga [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

A good number of politicians affiliated to the Azimio La Umoja coalition made a special appearance in the video, including Babu Owino (Embakasi East MP), Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho, Junet Mohamed (Suna East MP), Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua, MP Kanini Kega, MP Maina Kamanda and radio presenter Maji Maji.

The new track is seen as a strategy aimed at wooing the youth voters towards Raila Odinga’s presidential bid. The song was produced by Teddy B while the video was directed by J. Edgar.

Bahati’s song come weeks after the former Prime Minister released another campaign song called Leo Ni Leo Remix featuring Emmanuel Musindi. The song officially premiered on YouTube on February 15, 2022.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

