Bahati joins Jubilee, reveals reason for vying for Mathare MP seat

Bahati was speaking at the Jubilee headquarters in Nairobi where he was received by party officials.

“Our biggest challenge as people from Mathare is that we have never received a leader who was born and raised in Mathare. We have been electing leaders but its time for Mathare to get a son who was born and raised In Mathare and understand the people,” the musician said while addressing the press.

Singer Kevin Bahati Pulse Live Kenya

He indicated that he has been getting calls from the residents urging him to rise to the challenge.

“We have been crying over and over again because of the same issues and you know if you rely on a visitor to lead you, they don’t know the struggles you go through,” Bahati stated.

He added that he would make sure that children growing up in Mathare would not have to endure the same kind of suffering he did.

"Its time to change my home, it is time to change my background and where I come from…that is why I am vying as Member of Parliament for Mathare constituency under the Jubilee ticket,” the Wa Nani hitmaker said.

He also declared support for Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid under the Azimio la Umoja coalition.

Bahati will be going up against incumbent Anthony Oluoch who clinched the seat in 2017 on an ODM ticket.

Bahati and Raila Odinga collaborate in 'Fire' single

Prior to his announcement, the musician released a new tune dubbed Fire featuring Odinga.

In the song, the singer showered the ODM Party leader with lots of praises- outlining the things he has done and promised if elected president on August 9, 2022.

“I told you this is historic! I took Hon. Raila Amolo Odinga to the studio for the first time and we made the collabo of the year!

“Collabo of the year is out now #railaodinga featuring @bahatikenya fire official video is out on YouTube,” Bahati announced.

Musician Bahati drops new tune 'Fire' featuring Raila Odinga [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

A good number of politicians affiliated to the Azimio La Umoja coalition made a special appearance in the video, including Babu Owino (Embakasi East MP), Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho, Junet Mohamed (Suna East MP), Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua, MP Kanini Kega, MP Maina Kamanda and radio presenter Maji Maji.

The new track is seen as a strategy aimed at wooing the youth voters towards Raila Odinga’s presidential bid. The song was produced by Teddy B while the video was directed by J. Edgar.