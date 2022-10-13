Kevin hart shares never-seen-before photos with his late father [Photos]

The 'Jumanji' star on Wednesday, October 12 took to social media to announce that his father whom he had mended his relationship had passed away.

In the message he shared on his page, the star attached a photo of him standing next to his father and a load of others having good times with his extended family in several locations.

"RIP to one of the realest & rawest to ever do it…Love you dad. Gone but never forgotten….Give mom a hug for me….y’all did good man. Thank you for everything….I’m a better father because of you We will all make you proud." Kevin wrote on his Instagram page.

Kevin has in a number of his shows shared real happenings that have involved him and his father who he opened out that he was not on good terms including an incident he almost killed him.

But Hart had worked out to repair his relationship with his father who according to him was addicted to drugs and had been in and out of jail because of drug abuse.

His addiction to drugs made it hard for him to have a close relationship with his family thus the family grew without experiencing the love of a father.

According to Entertainment Tonight (ET) an American entertainment site, in 2017, Hart opened up during an appearance on the Late Show with host Stephen Colbert where he got candid about how he repaired his once-troubled relationship with his father, and how he learned to be a better dad through his own dad's mistakes.

The details on the passing on of Witherspoon’s passing have not been revealed yet.

Here are some of the 43-year-old movie star and father of four shared having time with his late father and members of the extended family.

