RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kevin hart shares never-seen-before photos with his late father [Photos]

Masia Wambua

The comedian took to Instagram to share the sombre news of the passing on of his father.

Kevin Hart with his father Henry Robert Witherspoon
Kevin Hart with his father Henry Robert Witherspoon

Kevin Hart is mourning the death of his father, Henry Robert Witherspoon who passed away at the age of 75.

Read Also

The 'Jumanji' star on Wednesday, October 12 took to social media to announce that his father whom he had mended his relationship had passed away.

In the message he shared on his page, the star attached a photo of him standing next to his father and a load of others having good times with his extended family in several locations.

"RIP to one of the realest & rawest to ever do it…Love you dad. Gone but never forgotten….Give mom a hug for me….y’all did good man. Thank you for everything….I’m a better father because of you We will all make you proud." Kevin wrote on his Instagram page.

Kevin Hart with his father Henry Witherspoon
Kevin Hart with his father Henry Witherspoon Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Watch Kevin Hart ‘Hustle’ His Way Through a Home Workout on Instagram

Kevin has in a number of his shows shared real happenings that have involved him and his father who he opened out that he was not on good terms including an incident he almost killed him.

But Hart had worked out to repair his relationship with his father who according to him was addicted to drugs and had been in and out of jail because of drug abuse.

His addiction to drugs made it hard for him to have a close relationship with his family thus the family grew without experiencing the love of a father.

According to Entertainment Tonight (ET) an American entertainment site, in 2017, Hart opened up during an appearance on the Late Show with host Stephen Colbert where he got candid about how he repaired his once-troubled relationship with his father, and how he learned to be a better dad through his own dad's mistakes.

Kevin Hart with his father Henry Witherspoon
Kevin Hart with his father Henry Witherspoon Pulse Live Kenya

The details on the passing on of Witherspoon’s passing have not been revealed yet.

Here are some of the 43-year-old movie star and father of four shared having time with his late father and members of the extended family.

Henry Witherspoon
Henry Witherspoon Pulse Live Kenya
Henry Witherspoon and members of his extended family
Henry Witherspoon and members of his extended family Pulse Live Kenya
Witherspoon
Witherspoon Pulse Live Kenya
Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kevin hart shares never-seen-before photos with his late father [Photos]

Kevin hart shares never-seen-before photos with his late father [Photos]

Milly Chebby hints at undergoing a weight loss procedure

Milly Chebby hints at undergoing a weight loss procedure

Savara featured in new Gengetone song by Vic West [WATCH]

Savara featured in new Gengetone song by Vic West [WATCH]

A gift for my hero - Zuchu gifts Diamond gold chain worth Sh1.5 million [Video]

A gift for my hero - Zuchu gifts Diamond gold chain worth Sh1.5 million [Video]

Michelle Obama announces awards to honor memoir writers

Michelle Obama announces awards to honor memoir writers

Ex-model accuses Trevor Ombija of lying in sound disturbance case [Screenshots]

Ex-model accuses Trevor Ombija of lying in sound disturbance case [Screenshots]

Akothee cries foul as family members turn their back on her

Akothee cries foul as family members turn their back on her

Ex-TV presenter Kimani Mbugua's mother speaks after outcry from Mathari Hospital

Ex-TV presenter Kimani Mbugua's mother speaks after outcry from Mathari Hospital

Trevor Ombija defends his restaurant as crackdown on noisy entertainment joints intensifies

Trevor Ombija defends his restaurant as crackdown on noisy entertainment joints intensifies

Pulse Influencer Awards 2022 Countdown!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
October 15, 2022
Pulse Influencer Awards happening today!

Trending

R&B singer Brown Mauzo with his partner Vera Sidika

Brown Mauzo finally speaks after wife Vera Sidika removed implants

A collage of Eve Mungai and the content creator identified as CP Karao

Bien links Eric Omondi to GSU imposter in Eve Mungai saga

Kenyan social media influencer Vera Sidika

Vera Sidika drops Part 1 of reverse surgery video [WATCH]

Bahati, Vera Sidika and Willy with Jovial

Hit or miss: How new 'hyped' music videos have been received by fans