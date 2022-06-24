Khaby Lame makes history as he becomes most followed TikToker in the world

The Italy based-Senegalese achieved the new milestone on Thursday, after over taking American TikToker Charli D’Amelio (142.5 million) who was the king of TikTok for some time.

Currently, Lame enjoys a following of over 142.7 million people across the world – thanks to his funny and demonstrative videos.

He rose to fame with his videos where he always reacted silently to absurd and complicated life hacks in the most simpler way possible.

Khaby Lame is the most followed TikToker in the world with over 142.7 million followers Pulse Live Kenya

On Instagram, Lame has a following over 78 million people, with his wealth estimated between $1.3 million to $2.7 million in 2002 according to the News.com.au.

Khaly Lame achieved his earnings through sponsorships, endorsements and the TikTok creator fund. Recently, Lame has been rubbing shoulders with stars like Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovix, Kyllian Mbappe, Paulo Dybala, Raphael Varane among others.

Cristiano Ronaldo most followed on Instagram

In February 2022, Portugal and Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo became the first person to accumulate over 400 million followers on Instagram.

In September 2021, Ronaldo was the most followed man on the photo and video sharing social application, but his numbers have since grown exponentially in a matter of months and current her has over 459 million and counting.

Khaby Lame is the most followed TikToker in the world with over 142.7 million followers Pulse Live Kenya

Ronaldo, who celebrated his 37 birthday a couple of weeks ago, used the application (Instagram) to thank all those who wished him a ‘happy birthday’.

American model and reality TV star Kylie Jenner is the second most-followed human being on Instagram with a total of 352 million followers. She is followed closely by Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi with 306 million followers.