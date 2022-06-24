RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Khaby Lame makes history as he becomes most followed TikToker in the world

Dennis Milimo

Lame who lost his job in 2020 now enjoys a following over 142 million people on TikTok

Khaby Lame is the most followed TikToker in the world with over 142.7 million followers
Khaby Lame is the most followed TikToker in the world with over 142.7 million followers

Internet sensation and Senegalese–born content creator Khaby Lame has made history becoming the most followed TikToker in the followed.

The Italy based-Senegalese achieved the new milestone on Thursday, after over taking American TikToker Charli D’Amelio (142.5 million) who was the king of TikTok for some time.

Currently, Lame enjoys a following of over 142.7 million people across the world – thanks to his funny and demonstrative videos.

He rose to fame with his videos where he always reacted silently to absurd and complicated life hacks in the most simpler way possible.

Khaby Lame is the most followed TikToker in the world with over 142.7 million followers
Khaby Lame is the most followed TikToker in the world with over 142.7 million followers

On Instagram, Lame has a following over 78 million people, with his wealth estimated between $1.3 million to $2.7 million in 2002 according to the News.com.au.

Khaly Lame achieved his earnings through sponsorships, endorsements and the TikTok creator fund. Recently, Lame has been rubbing shoulders with stars like Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovix, Kyllian Mbappe, Paulo Dybala, Raphael Varane among others.

Cristiano Ronaldo most followed on Instagram

In February 2022, Portugal and Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo became the first person to accumulate over 400 million followers on Instagram.

In September 2021, Ronaldo was the most followed man on the photo and video sharing social application, but his numbers have since grown exponentially in a matter of months and current her has over 459 million and counting.

Khaby Lame is the most followed TikToker in the world with over 142.7 million followers
Khaby Lame is the most followed TikToker in the world with over 142.7 million followers

Ronaldo, who celebrated his 37 birthday a couple of weeks ago, used the application (Instagram) to thank all those who wished him a ‘happy birthday’.

American model and reality TV star Kylie Jenner is the second most-followed human being on Instagram with a total of 352 million followers. She is followed closely by Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi with 306 million followers.

In East Africa, Wasafi Media CEO and singer Diamond Platnumz is the most followed individual with over 14.8 million followers.

Dennis Milimo

