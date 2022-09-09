RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Zuchu's mother Khadija Kopa reveals what it takes to marry her daughter

Amos Robi

Khadija Kopa spoke about the relationship between Zuchu and Diamond saying the two are just colleagues

Khadija Kopa and daughter Zuchu
Khadija Kopa and daughter Zuchu

Veteran Taarab singer Khadija Kopa has spoken on the relationship between her daughter Zuchu and her boss under Wasafi Record Label president Diamond Platnumz.

In an interview with Wasafi TV, the veteran singer said she was not aware of any romantic relationship between the two insisting that the duo were just colleagues in the music industry.

"I am not aware of any relationship between the two, she has not informed me because she would have known my stand," she stated.

Khadija Kopa said her daughter has affirmed to her that the two are just colleagues in the industry and that nothing more extends beyond that.

READ: Diamond publicly shares kiss with Zuchu despite denying dating [Video]

Singer Zuchu
Singer Zuchu Pulse

“I have asked her and she has insisted that Diamond is nothing more beyond her boss so I believe her because I am also an artist and I understand these things so I just can’t give away my daughter minus having been duly paid dowry for,” Khadija said.

Asked what it took to marry her daughter, Khadija Kopa said whoever her daughter loved was going to marry her.

Khadija Kopa further addressed the beef between Nandy and Zuchu pointing out that issues were normal in the industry and was nothing to make a big deal out of.

"That is just normal in the music industry, personally I have been through even bigger stuff than that her daughter was going through," she stated.

READ: Singer Diamond Platnumz reveals the amount Zuchu will pay to terminate contract

Diamond and Zuchu get cozy as they unveil Mtasubiri video
Diamond and Zuchu get cozy as they unveil Mtasubiri video Diamond and Zuchu get cozy as they unveil Mtasubiri video Pulse Live Kenya

The two have continued to raise eyebrows on the status of their relationship with a section of their fans asking them to come out of the closet.

However, Chibu Dangote has always insisted that his relationship with Zuchu remains that of a boss and his employee.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
