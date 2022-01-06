Khaligraph Jones and Sauti Sol’s Bien roast each other on social media

Bien started by mocking Khaligraph Jones, stating that he (Jones) had apologized to him and admitted that he will never get abs despite lifts weights daily. Adding that he had volunteered to take care of his diet and workout routine.

“2022 started on a high! My longtime nemesis @khaligraph_jones apologized and admitted that I was right all along (he will never get abs if he only lift weights in the gym) so now it is my duty to help him switch his diet and curate a special workout routine designed around fitness instead of body building.

“2022 we are making the OG look great again coz he is back at the top of my fav African rappers list and by the time we are doing a whole EP together, he shall be respected worldwide,” reads Bien’s post in part.

Khaligraph Jones and Bien Pulse Live Kenya

He went on to apologize to Khaligraph over what he termed as calling him fat for over 4 years.

“I also want to take this wonderful opportunity to apologize for calling him fat for three consecutive years, no wait, I think it is actually four years. Ni vile saa hii sina simu, I could've called him in person but the post will do for now,” Bien added.

However, Khaligraph Jones hit back saying; “Ngombe wewe, sikutambui bado , hii mwaka bado Kichapo ni ile ile,”.

In another post on his Instagram, Jones shared their photos from the Konshens Concert insinuating that he was with Daddy Owen.

“Thank you Daddy Owen for joining me on stage,💯💯💯💯 God bless. your song Sitolia is the best #respecttheogs,” reads the caption on Papa Jones photos with Bein.