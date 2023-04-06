Khaligraph Jones appointed ambassador, stays mum on pay

The rapper, who is a brand ambassador for several other businesses and corporations, expressed his belief that human interference cannot thwart divine plans in a concise statement.

"It’s official, OG X 22bet, Y’all bout to get this work, mipango ya Mungu huwezi pingana nayo, We give thanks. Lets Gooooo," Khaligraph wrote on his Instagram account.

According to one official present at the event, the company holds the view that Khaligraph Jones is the ideal individual to propel them toward success.

The official went on to candidly admit that the company had been encountering difficulties in achieving its objectives, and hence their decision to enlist the services of the renowned rapper to serve as their brand ambassador.

"Years ago we started a music fund, we had artists on board and then we also went on to sponsor a video but we felt we are not hitting what we wanted to hit in the market and right now we have gone for the top because we're a top brand.

We have gone for the top artist in Africa and we believe that Khaligraph Jones is going to take us to the next step where we want to be," He said.

Khaligraph goes mum on his payment

During the announcement of Jones as the ambassador, bloggers in attendance expressed curiosity about the compensation that the company would offer him for his services.

However, the rapper chose not to disclose the information and simply laughed in response.

During the event, Khaligraph requested the bloggers to speculate on the amount he had been paid for his services, while singer Wyre also declined to disclose Jones' compensation.

Furthermore, Khaligraph did not provide a clear description of his role within the company, stating only that positive developments were underway and their results would soon be apparent.

Social media reactions

mymiss_gina The OG is that man settled next to you Wyre?

embakasi_niccur_ke It all got to the best big up man.

_o.wino_timmy_ Na the legendary love child.

ngori_kiza Og is Og let's Go we always appreciate what you did.

worldbosstom254 Challenge ikuje tena tu ngangane.