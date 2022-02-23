RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Khaligraph Jones mourns rapper Riky Rick, displays their private chats

Dennis Milimo

The 34-year-old rapper is said to have committed suicide while at his home

Award-winning rapper Khaligraph Jones has joined the world in mourning renowned South African rapper Rikhado "Riky Rick" Makhado, who passed away on Wednesday February 23, 2022.

In his message, Papa Jones mentioned that it is a sad day for African Hip-Hop, following the Rikhado's untimely death.

The rapper also shared a screengrab of a direct message he had sent to Rick back in 2018, expressing the willingness to work with him on a collaborative project.

“Sad day for African hip hop, RIP champ, tried to reach out to you in 2018 but God had other plans, rest easy @rikyrickworld,” reads Khaligraph Jone’s post.

According to credible reports, the 34-year-old rapper (Rick) committed suicide while at his home in South Africa.

The sources further disclosed that the rapper, famed for his hit song Ungazincishi, had suffered severe depression.

He was found and reportedly rushed to a nearby hospital where he was eventually pronounced dead.

Prior to being found unconscious, Ricky had put out a message online which read, "I will return a strong man. This land is still my home,” at exactly 03:20 am on February 23, 2022.

The family spokesperson Sheikani Makhado confirmed his passing, but could not divulge any further details.

"The family is still meeting, and we will release a statement in due course. We ask for your understanding," the family spokesperson said.

In 2020, the rapper opened up about his struggle with depression following his father's death.

He was the founder and owner of the record label Cotton Club Records.

He had risen to stardom in 2015 after the release of his platinum-certified album Family Values.

Riky Rick is survived by his wife Bianca Naidoo and two children.

A number of celebrities in South Africa have also mourned the rapper with a series of emotional messages.

Television Personality and Rapper Boity Thulo

Words fail me. 💔💔💔 *sigh* Go well, my friend. Your resilience changed the game! Your selfless heart opened so many doors for many. You changed a lot of lives including mine! I’m eternally grateful to have known your kind. 🙏🏾❤️✨ Your spirit lives on forever! ❤️🕊

Rapper Nadia Nakai

I have no words. I can’t believe I’m saying RIP Riky. The tears won’t stop… RIP KING 🕊 My deepest condolences Aunty B ❤️. We never die, we multiply.

Musician Buffalo Souljah

#riprikyrick Soldier has fallen realest one and you went on to put everybody popping right now on it’s a circle of life you will forever be remembered let’s pray for each other. The spiritual realm is real people are fighting demons every day peer pressure cyberbullying can escalate one’s situation. Seek God.

Editor's Note: Help is available, your life is valuable and you are not alone. Should you be struggling, don't hesitate to reach out to:-

  1. Befrienders Kenya suicide prevention hotline +254 722 178 177
  2. Niskize suicide prevention helpline 0900 620 800 or +254 718 227 440.
  3. Emergency Medicine Kenya Foundation's suicide prevention and crisis helpline 0800 723 253 (Free, nationwide service)

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

