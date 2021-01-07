Rapper Khaligraph Jones is busy throwing shade at Comedian Eric Omondi over what he termed as abandoning the Gym after putting on some muscles.

In a video, Papa Jones called out Omondi wondering where his six-packs disappeared to immediately he kicked off his Wife Material show.

The Ngori maker went on to say that Omondi is not even worth being mentioned by the OG.

Papa Jones aka Khaligraph Jones

“Eric Omondi is not a person who deserves to be mentioned by the OG right now, the other day he was looking buff, that right now he is back to being skinny...what is not happening mu friend. Eric Omondi you need to go back to the Gym…ama ni hao mabibi wengi umeona hapo wanakumaliza hivo budah, hauna stamina uko chini! Respect yourself” warned the OG.

However, in a quick rejoinder, the funnyman hit out the Papa Jones, telling him to refrain from mentioning his name or else he will square it out with him.

“Budaa I think sasa tumeanza kuzoeana😡😡...Nataka kuchukua time off Kidogo from my busy schedule ni DEAL Nawewe once and for all...Hii Ujinga na Upuzi lazima iishe na Heshima itadumuu...RESPECT THE PRESIDENT KIJANA...MATAKO” responded Eric Omondi.

Also Read: Eric Omondi’s studios closed down by NMS days after launch (Video)

Eric Omondi’

Omondi and Khaligraph are known for making fun of each other whenever anything to do with bodybuilding arises on the internet.

“Congratulations @ericomondi Sai umeingia League Ya watu wakonda akina @bienaimesol na @savarafrica Hao ndio size yako mnaeza Fungua Chama, Mkitaka Kushona Nitafuteni niwatrain. The OG shall be respected” Papa Jones told Eric in November 2020.