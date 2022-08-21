RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Khaligraph Jones' wife excited after getting new car

Amos Robi

Georgina and Khaligraph Jones recently welcomed their third child into their family

Georgina Amali with her new car

Georgina, wife of rapper Khaligraph Jones, has a reason to smile after she was gifted a new car by her hubby.

Taking to her Instagram, Amali sent her appreciation for her new acquisition thanking her husband.

“I’d buy you a Benzo lakini mbona? It’s okay baby, I love this one better. Thank you so much daddy,” Amali wrote.

A section of her followers moved to congratulate her while others just shared plain reactions;

Georgina Amali with her new car Georgina Amali with her new car Pulse Live Kenya

chepchumbacherus Mama Amali🥰 You deserve everything good and more

kenyantrey The newest car owner in the city🔥🔥, deserved

_.nyaga._When I grow up I want to be like your husband 😂😂😂🙌

mf_hearts_dotty 🔥🔥🔥 mimi nipewe hiyo wewe upewe benz

turifay Finish us Mama Amali😍😍😍😍😍🔥🔥

READ: Khaligraph Jones' daughter starts nursery school

Khaligraph Jones with wife Georgina Amali Khaligraph Jones with wife Georgina Amali Pulse Live Kenya

The couple recently welcomed their third child to the family. The couple kept the pregnancy under wraps with the public only knowing after she gave birth.

The couple has three children, the eldest one being Amali, followed by Baby Lu who was born on October 11, 2020.

Georgina has previously shared details of both deliveries online, indicating some challenges she has faced.

“I did it! I got my VBAC. 11/10/20 12:58 am, after having a caesarean birth *emergency* with my first child (Amali), I had a safe vag delivery with my second. Baby Lu.

“That was only after changing hospitals twice, switching doctors last-minute and believing in myself. Through prayer and screaming during labour, I delivered my son. I’m a happy and tired mum of two now! #2 weeks Btw I forgot how hard having a newborn is and breastfeeding,” Georgina wrote at the time.

Khaligraph Jones and wife Georgina Khaligraph Jones and wife Georgina Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Rapper Cashy denies being a homewrecker, throws shade at ex-lover Khaligraph again

Khaligraph Jones also has a child with Cashy Karimi who has been taking to social media from time to time, accusing the rapper of being a deadbeat dad

