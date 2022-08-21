Khaligraph Jones' wife excited after getting new car

Taking to her Instagram, Amali sent her appreciation for her new acquisition thanking her husband.

“I’d buy you a Benzo lakini mbona? It’s okay baby, I love this one better. Thank you so much daddy,” Amali wrote.

A section of her followers moved to congratulate her while others just shared plain reactions;

Georgina Amali with her new car Pulse Live Kenya

chepchumbacherus Mama Amali🥰 You deserve everything good and more

kenyantrey The newest car owner in the city🔥🔥, deserved

_.nyaga._When I grow up I want to be like your husband 😂😂😂🙌

mf_hearts_dotty 🔥🔥🔥 mimi nipewe hiyo wewe upewe benz

turifay Finish us Mama Amali😍😍😍😍😍🔥🔥

Khaligraph Jones with wife Georgina Amali Pulse Live Kenya

Khaligraph Jones and Georgina welcome their third-born child

The couple recently welcomed their third child to the family. The couple kept the pregnancy under wraps with the public only knowing after she gave birth.

The couple has three children, the eldest one being Amali, followed by Baby Lu who was born on October 11, 2020.

Georgina has previously shared details of both deliveries online, indicating some challenges she has faced.

“I did it! I got my VBAC. 11/10/20 12:58 am, after having a caesarean birth *emergency* with my first child (Amali), I had a safe vag delivery with my second. Baby Lu.

“That was only after changing hospitals twice, switching doctors last-minute and believing in myself. Through prayer and screaming during labour, I delivered my son. I’m a happy and tired mum of two now! #2 weeks Btw I forgot how hard having a newborn is and breastfeeding,” Georgina wrote at the time.

Khaligraph Jones and wife Georgina Pulse Live Kenya