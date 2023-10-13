Businessman and techpreneur Sam Gichuru has every reason to celebrate his 45th birthday. His life has had ups and downs which have seen him survive dangerous situations five times.
5 times entrepreneur Sam Gichuru survived life-threatening incidents
From suffering an electric shock to surviving an encounter with a runaway tractor carrying sewage, Gichuru thought he would not live past the age of 25
Despite facing adversity and perilous situations, Gichuru's resilience and determination have enabled him to not only survive but thrive in the face of adversity.
At the age of 15, Gichuru faced a grim realisation that life was fragile after losing his childhood friend to a drowning incident.
Subsequently, he encountered a series of life-threatening events, from suffering an electric shock to surviving a harrowing encounter with a runaway tractor carrying sewage.
"The reason behind this grim outlook was the profound exposure to death I had experienced. By that point, I had already lost my childhood friend to drowning.
"My own experiences include accidentally touching live wires and suffering a severe electric shock," he said.
Recalling a terrifying encounter at the age of 17, Gichuru describes a chilling moment on New Year's Eve when he was confronted by a group of youth brandishing knives and weapons, testing his courage and quick thinking.
He reminisces about the intense fear that gripped him, realising the value of life in the face of impending danger.
During his teenage years, a debilitating fever brought him to the brink of life and death, an experience that etched in his memory the fragility of human existence.
Gichuru remembers the surreal sensation of observing his own body during a moment of severe hallucination, underscoring the unpredictable nature of life's challenges and the strength required to overcome them.
"To sum it up, I've considered the years since I turned 25 as bonus time, and two decades later, I’m still here. Life has been kind to me. I'm fortunate to have an incredible family and loving friends," he said.
Sam Gichuru's message to young people
Amidst these challenges, Gichuru found solace in the profound gratitude for the life he has lived beyond his projected years.
As he imparts his story of triumph over adversity, Gichuru extends a message of hope and resilience to those navigating their own life journeys.
Encouraging young adults to embrace their individual paths, he emphasises the importance of self-discovery and the resilience necessary to overcome life's adversities.
"If you're in your twenties, remember that your path is your own. It's not defined by your parents, your romantic relationships, your friends, or society. Take the time to discover yourself, explore the reasons for your existence," he said.
Gichuru is a successful businessman who has sat at tables alongside big names such as Jack Ma, Jack Dorsey, Vusi Thembekwayo among others.
