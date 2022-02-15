RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kikuyu singer gifts parents fully furnished, modern house on Valentine’s Day [Photos]

DJ Fatxo excites netizens with his gift to his parents

Fast-rising Kikuyu musician DJ Fatxo has excited netizens after gifting his parents a fully furnished modern house on Valentine’s Day.

Fatxo, who is also a professional disc jockey, shared photos of the modern house as he handed it over in a special ceremony.

In his message, the DJ appreciated his dad for teaching him how to be strong in bad times among other vital life lessons.

“Thank you, Mom, for showing me how to be kind to everyone. Thank you, Dad, for showing me how to be strong in the bad times. I owe so much to both of you! Everything that I learned in life, is from you two,” reads part of DJ Fatxo’s post.

He went on to acknowledge that his parents have been his biggest inspiration and the reason why he works hard daily.

“You are the reason behind my successes and the inspiration behind my endeavors!

“Thank you! Raising a son like me can be difficult if you are not extremely good at parenting. Thank you for being so patient and perfect. I love you both. If we could live more than once in each of our lives, I’d want to be your son again. Thank you for being my home. Happy Valentines' my beloved parents and please receive this small gift from me❤️,” wrote DJ Fatxo.

Dj Fatxo is among the many young musicians who have become darlings to many, owing to their style of music, where they use their vernacular languages to entertain the masses.

He started out as the official deejay for Sailors Gange, before he switched to recording music and is now known for the song Ndi Mang’a which boasts of over 3.8 million views on YouTube.

Fatxo’s Valentine’s Day gift to his parents elicited lovely reactions from his fans and followers.

NRG Radio presenter Mwalimu Rachel congratulated the DJ for the noble act of making sure his parents live in a decent house.

“God, hard work, consistency and sacrifice has made this possible. Congratulations man 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾keep winning!,” Mwalimu said.

davidbabu Wooow👏👏👏👏👏❤️Bless up brother

iam_gatwiri Congratulations 🙌

sarafina_salim_official Congratulations 👏

simboowade Blessings taroraa👏👏👏

tracywaithera Congratulations 😍😍😍👏👏👏

sheebae_254 👏🏿👏🏿 the best gift ever ❤️

aicystevens Congratulations 🙌🥰

antoniomwema May God fulfill all your expectations. Congrats man keep winning #big 👏👏

njerikabeni Wow! What a beautiful gift to your parents 🔥🔥🔥

wamiti_njoro Congratulations kaka.. This is just amazing🔥🔥🔥🔥🙏🙏🙏

wambopat Congratulations @djfatxo that’s an amazing special gift to gift your parents God bless and keep winning as always 🙏😊

