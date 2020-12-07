Kikuyu singer DJ Fatxo is set to release another banger on Tuesday, after commanding the airwaves with hit song “Ndi Mang’a”.

The singer announced the coming of his new song dubbed “Kuuma Na Ngori” which drops at 8AM on Tuesday via his social media pages.

“Tomorrow at 8Am I will be Releasing Another Video Song by the Tittle "Kuuma Na Ngori" Subscribe to my YouTube Channel and stay Updated,” he said.

Kikuyu singer DJ Fatxo to release another banger after commanding the airwaves with ‘Ndi Mang’a’

Dj Fatxo is among the many young Musicians who have become darlings to many, owing to their style of music, where they use their native languages to entertain the masses.

Dj Fatxo started out as the official Sailors' Deejay, before he later on switched to singing himself, and is popularly known for the song Ndi Mang’a which boasts of over 2.4 million views in only 7 months.

He now joins the list of musicians from Nyandarua who have been entertaining Kenyans especially from Central Kenya region, including Samidoh and Jose Gatutura.

The sensational artiste has been promising to feed the thirst for more music from his fans, and from the look of things, DJ Fatxo is doing exactly that.