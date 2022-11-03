RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Samidoh treated to suprise birthday party by fans in the US [Video]

Amos Robi

Samidoh’s birthday found him in the United States of America where he is on tour

Kikuyu singer Samuel Muchoki known by his artist name Samidoh could not hide his joy after he was treated to a surprise birthday cake while performing in the US.

Samidoh who turned 32 had just concluded a performance and before he even put down the mic a lady holding a cake appeared and surprised him.’

An excited Samidoh was all smiles as the fans popped champagne and cheered the singer as he received the cake.

For his birthday, Samidoh thanked two women he gave special appreciation to as he marked another year.

First in the celebration note was his late mother whom he called out by her name, Miriam, saying she nurtured his talent at a young age and that her prayers were now getting answered. He also thanked his father although he did not talk much about him.

"To the woman that bore me, Miriam, every day I see your prayers come to fruition, thank you for giving me life and nurturing my talent at a tender age. Daddy, thank you from the bottom of my heart," Samidoh said.

The other woman he mentioned was a politician he identified as Betty M. whom she termed as his compass saying she gives her directions most of the time especially when he finds himself having gotten off the road.

"My foster mama Senator Betty M. Mum you are my compass always giving me direction when I veer off, live long," he added.

Samidoh did not mention any of his baby mamas like many fans expected.

