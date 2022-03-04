RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kim Kardashian removes 'West' from her Instagram profile

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Kim has reverted to her maiden name, Kardashian.

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian [Instagram/KimKardashian]
American reality TV star Kim Kardashian [Instagram/KimKardashian]

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian has removed her former husband Kanye West's name from her Instagram profile.

Recommended articles

The mother of four took down her former husband's name barely hours after she was declared single by a Supreme Court in Los Angeles.

Kim has reverted to her maiden name, Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian removes 'West' from her name on Instagram profile
Kim Kardashian removes 'West' from her name on Instagram profile Pulse Nigeria

It would be recalled that reality TV star was declared single by Judge Steve Cochran on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

She was asked by the judge several questions under oath including if she wanted to change her name back.

She responded by saying 'Yes.'

Kardashian also responded “Yes” when the judge asked if there was a breakdown in the marriage.

Kim-Kardashian and Kanye With their children
Kim-Kardashian and Kanye With their children Pulse Live Uganda

“After the judge read the questions and told her she now has her single status back, Kim smiled,” PageSix also reported.

Kanye's lawyer said his client had no objections to the name change but was more interested in the assets and interest.

While Kim's lawyer objected to her client’s trust being frozen, arguing that the reality TV mogul uses the trust for her business. The judge sided with Kardashian’s team on this issue.

Kim and Kanye's official divorce news first broke in February 2021.

This came weeks after speculations about their marriage collapse.

Kim and Kanye have four children: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kim Kardashian removes 'West' from her Instagram profile

Kim Kardashian removes 'West' from her Instagram profile

Legendary Jamaican star Eric Donaldson set to perform in Kenya

Legendary Jamaican star Eric Donaldson set to perform in Kenya

My mother is my biggest fan Tik Toker Kelvin Kinuthia reveals

My mother is my biggest fan Tik Toker Kelvin Kinuthia reveals

Pick an accent - Ugandan celebrity fires at Zari Hassan over how she talks

Pick an accent - Ugandan celebrity fires at Zari Hassan over how she talks

Popular Hollywood actress vacationing in Kenya [Photos]

Popular Hollywood actress vacationing in Kenya [Photos]

Noni Gathoni's unexpected reaction to Bensoul's cheating reports [Screenshot]

Noni Gathoni's unexpected reaction to Bensoul's cheating reports [Screenshot]

Lulu Hassan & Rashid Abdalla reveals little known details about Zora as show ends

Lulu Hassan & Rashid Abdalla reveals little known details about Zora as show ends

Timaya breaks silence after arrest over hit and run incident, says he was running away from 4 men

Timaya breaks silence after arrest over hit and run incident, says he was running away from 4 men

New twist as Mylee Staicey sues Weezdom, leaks their private chats

New twist as Mylee Staicey sues Weezdom, leaks their private chats

Trending

Esther Musila reveals biggest challenge in marriage with Guardian Angel

Guardian Angel and his Wife Esther Musila

Kenyan YouTube couple takes down channel with 14 million views

Rama Oluoch and Shiko Nguru

Diana B explains why she used Prado TX gift for the 1st time on Saturday

Diana Bahati leaning against Prado TX gift from her hubby Kevin Bahati

Timaya breaks silence after arrest over hit and run incident, says he was running away from 4 men

Nigerian music star Timaya [Instagram/TimayaTimaya]