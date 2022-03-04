Kim Kardashian removes 'West' from her Instagram profile

The mother of four took down her former husband's name barely hours after she was declared single by a Supreme Court in Los Angeles.

Kim has reverted to her maiden name, Kardashian.

Pulse Nigeria

It would be recalled that reality TV star was declared single by Judge Steve Cochran on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

She was asked by the judge several questions under oath including if she wanted to change her name back.

She responded by saying 'Yes.'

Kardashian also responded “Yes” when the judge asked if there was a breakdown in the marriage.

Pulse Live Uganda

“After the judge read the questions and told her she now has her single status back, Kim smiled,” PageSix also reported.

Kanye's lawyer said his client had no objections to the name change but was more interested in the assets and interest.

While Kim's lawyer objected to her client’s trust being frozen, arguing that the reality TV mogul uses the trust for her business. The judge sided with Kardashian’s team on this issue.

Kim and Kanye's official divorce news first broke in February 2021.

This came weeks after speculations about their marriage collapse.