Rapper King Kaka signs another multi-million deal

The Kaka Empire CEO signed the new deal of Tuesday, in an event that was graced the Itel Kenya team, his management and members of the fourth Estate.

Later, an excited King Kaka shared the good news with his over 1.7 million followers, with an affirmation that he is happy to join the Itel family as their new brand ambassador.

“Ladies & Gentlemen , today is a VERY BIG day . You are now looking at the New @itelkenya @itelhome_kenya BRAND AMBASSADOR. All Glory to God. A win for that Ghetto youth who believes, A win to creatives, A win for consumers and a A Win for Kenya!!! #KakaEmpireIsTheLifestyle," wrote King Kaka.

King Kaka appointed Itel Kenya Ambassador Pulse Live Kenya

King Kaka’s manager and business partner Dennis Njenga also used his social media pages to congratulate his talent on the new deal.

“Happy to announce the new @itelkenya East African Brand Ambassador. Congratulations @thekingkaka cheers to this new journey 🥂Cc. @kakaempire._congratulations my brother @thekingkaka,” reads a post from Njenga.

King Kaka is among the most sort of brand influencers in Kenya. In January the Wajinga Nyinyi hit-maker said that he is a brand ambassador and influencer for over 10 companies synchronously.

In an appreciation post on his social media pages, the Ligi Soo rapper listed all his brand endorsements, thanking God and his fans for the favour.

Brand ambassadors and partnerships are very lucrative for entertainers who use their popularity to market products.

One of King Kaka’s income streams is Sportsbet.io which is the first betting company to allow the use of cryptocurrencies. He is the global brand ambassador for the firm that opens it doors in Kenya.

The musician also earns income as the brand ambassador for Remy Martin, a global beverage brand.

Other companies include Safaricom, UNICEF Kenya, Fly Skyward Express and Dentmind Garden City Mall.