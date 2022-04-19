RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rapper King Kaka signs another multi-million deal

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Just the other day, King Kaka shared 11 sources of income earning him millions

King Kaka appointed Itel Kenya Ambassador
King Kaka appointed Itel Kenya Ambassador

Kenyan rapper Kennedy Ombima, alias King Kaka has been appointed as the new Itel Kenya brand Ambassador.

Recommended articles

The Kaka Empire CEO signed the new deal of Tuesday, in an event that was graced the Itel Kenya team, his management and members of the fourth Estate.

Later, an excited King Kaka shared the good news with his over 1.7 million followers, with an affirmation that he is happy to join the Itel family as their new brand ambassador.

“Ladies & Gentlemen , today is a VERY BIG day . You are now looking at the New @itelkenya @itelhome_kenya BRAND AMBASSADOR. All Glory to God. A win for that Ghetto youth who believes, A win to creatives, A win for consumers and a A Win for Kenya!!! #KakaEmpireIsTheLifestyle," wrote King Kaka.

King Kaka appointed Itel Kenya Ambassador
King Kaka appointed Itel Kenya Ambassador King Kaka appointed Itel Kenya Ambassador Pulse Live Kenya

King Kaka’s manager and business partner Dennis Njenga also used his social media pages to congratulate his talent on the new deal.

“Happy to announce the new @itelkenya East African Brand Ambassador. Congratulations @thekingkaka cheers to this new journey 🥂Cc. @kakaempire._congratulations my brother @thekingkaka,” reads a post from Njenga.

King Kaka is among the most sort of brand influencers in Kenya. In January the Wajinga Nyinyi hit-maker said that he is a brand ambassador and influencer for over 10 companies synchronously.

In an appreciation post on his social media pages, the Ligi Soo rapper listed all his brand endorsements, thanking God and his fans for the favour.

King Kaka, Femi One and Dennis Njenga
King Kaka, Femi One and Dennis Njenga King Kaka appointed Itel Kenya Ambassador Pulse Live Kenya

Brand ambassadors and partnerships are very lucrative for entertainers who use their popularity to market products.

One of King Kaka’s income streams is Sportsbet.io which is the first betting company to allow the use of cryptocurrencies. He is the global brand ambassador for the firm that opens it doors in Kenya.

The musician also earns income as the brand ambassador for Remy Martin, a global beverage brand.

Other companies include Safaricom, UNICEF Kenya, Fly Skyward Express and Dentmind Garden City Mall.

Other than being a brand ambassador, King Kaka is also an influencer for Sony Middle East, Coca-Cola Africa, Showmax and Peptang.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Rapper King Kaka signs another multi-million deal

Rapper King Kaka signs another multi-million deal

How The Filosofia Sherehe Mtaani Event lit up the City of Nakuru this Easter Weekend

How The Filosofia Sherehe Mtaani Event lit up the City of Nakuru this Easter Weekend

Busta Rhymes's message to Diamond as Wonder video hits 1 million views in hours

Busta Rhymes's message to Diamond as Wonder video hits 1 million views in hours

Jabidii reveals he moved out of mabati house after releasing Vimbada

Jabidii reveals he moved out of mabati house after releasing Vimbada

Citizen TV's Joyce Omondi mourns Waihiga's younger sister

Citizen TV's Joyce Omondi mourns Waihiga's younger sister

Check out Ababu Namwamba's exquisite mansions [Photos]

Check out Ababu Namwamba's exquisite mansions [Photos]

Abel Mutua breaks silence on why wife Judy was lonely at Shin City

Abel Mutua breaks silence on why wife Judy was lonely at Shin City

Rayvanny raises eyebrows as he deletes WCB Wasafi from his Bio

Rayvanny raises eyebrows as he deletes WCB Wasafi from his Bio

Cristiano Ronaldo & wife announce the death of their newborn son

Cristiano Ronaldo & wife announce the death of their newborn son

Trending

Singer Diamond Platnumz finally introduces his 'new lover' to the world [Photos]

Diamond Platnumz appointed new Airtel Tanzania Brand Ambassador

Lady accused of having an affair with Rihanna's boyfriend breaks silence

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and fashion designer Amina Mauddi [Instagram/RockVRih] [Instagram/AminaMauddi]

Akothee's sister Cebbie Koks robbed at gunpoint

Elseba Awuor Kokeyo, alias Cebbie koks Nyasego

Harmonize buys ex-Kajala new Range Rover customized with her name

Harmonize Buys Ex-Frida Kajala new Range Rover customized with her name