King Kaka buys his mother a house, pens heartfelt message [Photo]

Denis Mwangi

King Kaka, who is a brand ambassador and influencer for over 10 companies, recalled how his family was locked out of their house over Sh500 rent

King Kaka and his mother
King Kaka and his mother

Kenyan rapper Kennedy Ombima alias King Kaka has unveiled the house he has built for his mother as a show of appreciation.

King Kaka penned a heartfelt message to his mother and shared a photo of them together online.

He recalled how his family was once locked out of their house over Sh500 monthly rent.

The house King Kaka bought for his mother
The house King Kaka bought for his mother Pulse Live Kenya

"One day I came home from school and Kanjo had placed a very big padlock coz we couldn’t afford to pay Sh500 rent, I promised my mom that in the future I’ll buy her a house.

"Fast forward 4 days ago we just prayed in the living room of this house that I built for her. The sounds of testimony and I am happy that she has a place she can call home. Thank you mom for putting on a brave face over the years even when I knew things were not okay. Asante and be blessed. To all the believers, it’s possible! And God is love," he posted.

Kaka Empire CEO King Kaka
Kaka Empire CEO King Kaka Kaka Empire CEO King Kaka Pulse Live Kenya

In a past interview on the Iko Nini Podcast, King Kaka disclosed that he lied to his mother that he had secured a scholarship from Eastleigh High School as one of the best performing students.

However, in reality, he was engaging in side hustles that helped him raise money for school.

According to the rapper, by the time he was in Form Three, he had already cleared his school fees for the rest of his education there.

By the time I was in Form Three I had already paid my fees for Form Four. I told her [King Kaka's mother] I am one of the top five students and therefore had a scholarship,” he said in a recent interview with Mwafreeka.

King Kaka is a brand ambassador and influencer for over 10 companies synchronously.

King Kaka appointed Itel Kenya Ambassador
King Kaka appointed Itel Kenya Ambassador King Kaka appointed Itel Kenya Ambassador Pulse Live Kenya

Brand ambassadors and partnerships are very lucrative for entertainers who use their popularity to market products.

One of King Kaka’s latest income streams is Sportsbet.io which is the first betting company to allow the use of cryptocurrencies. He is the global brand ambassador for the firm that opens it doors in Kenya.

The musician also earns income as the brand ambassador for Remy Martin, a global beverage brand.

Other companies include Itel, Safaricom, UNICEF Kenya, Fly Skyward Express and Dentmind Garden City Mall.

Other than being a brand ambassador, King Kaka is also an influencer for Sony Middle East, Coca-Cola Africa, Showmax and Peptang.

Denis Mwangi

