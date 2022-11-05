King Kaka's death scare gives life to new project [Details]

On Friday, November 4, 2022 King Kaka shared an old photo of him while in the hospital bed looking skinny against another photo having fully recovered, marking 1 year since his illness struck.

Kaka attributed the healing, and transformation to God, saying when he looks at the photos, he finds it hard to believe that he was in such a state.

"See God! It has been more than 12 months. That’s me in frame 1, still can’t believe it and that’s me now in frame 2. Almost everyone I meet asks if I am better now. Yes, I am," he said.

The Kaka Empire CEO also thanked everyone who stood by him when he was in and out of hospital.

He said he has made a promise to show gratitude because many people take it for granted.

"All the prayers and everyone who had a hand in my recovery asanteni Sana. One promise I made was to give gratitude, something we often take for granted. Inspired by what I’ve been through, I am officially announcing my next body of work," he added.

King Kaka will be releasing an album on December 24, a day before Christmas eve. The album will comprise 17 music videos. Kaka expects to drop the first video on Saturday, November 20.

"My 5th album titled Second Life drops this December 24. I am excited, genuinely excited. 17 music videos!! Weuh 17! The journey begins. We release the 1st one on November 20. Thank you for loving me over the many years," he said.

The 'Adisia' hitmaker pointed out his wife Nana Owiti as one of the people that stood by him greatly when he was bedridden.