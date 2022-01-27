Obina or Ofweneke, who will replace Jalang'o on Kiss 100?

The popular morning duo of Kamene Goro and Jalang'o surprised listeners with guest co-host, comedian Dr Ofweneke on January 25.

Two days later, fans were left confused after comedian Oga Obinna joined Kamene Goro and Jalango for the show, despite an earlier announcement which had indicated Ofweneke would co-host until January 28.

Comedian Obina is not new to radio having recently left Nation FM where he has hosted a show alongside Anto Neosoul since 2019.

Ofweneke is not new to radio either, he worked at different radio stations including Milele FM, where he spent close to five years.

The two are seemingly being put through trial-runs before the station decides on who takes over after Jalang'o exits to pursue his political ambitions.

Ofweneke's announcement on joining Kiss FM

On January 24, Ofweneke had announced that he would be the latest addition to the station's breakfast show for an entire week.

“Tomorrow [January 25], Wednesday, Thursday and Friday I will be co-hosting breakfast alongside my fam Kamene Goro and Jalang'o only on Kiss 100,” shared Dr Ofweneke.

On Tuesday, Ofweneke used his social media pages to announce he had checked in at Lions Place building in Nairobi, where the radio station is located.

“Sorry one of my legs looks longer than the other legs. Coming live from Lions Place on #KameneAndJalas & Ofu,” Dr Ofweneke said.

Jalang'o, Kamene Goro and Dr Ofweneke Pulse Live Kenya

Welcoming Ofweneke to the breakfast team Jalas wrote: “Dr Ofweneke joins us this morning! Tune in good vybes only!! Where are you Kissing from?”

“Good morning my loves! Tuko (we are) on with our guest presenter today Dr Ofweneke mmeamka aje leo (how's your morning)?” read Kamene Goro’s post.

Jalang’o is set to leave radio in February and focus on campaigns for his bid to become the next Member of Parliament (MP) for Lang'ata constituency.

Pulse Live Kenya

However, he disclosed that he signed a contract that will see him back on radio if he fails to secure the Lang’ata seat.