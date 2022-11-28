RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Oga Obinna sparks reactions after impersonating 'President of Singol Mothas' [Video]

Masia Wambua

Obinna has embarked on a week-long celebration of Kenyan public figures with an impersonation of 'Madam Boss' herself.

Comedian and Kiss 100 presenter Oga Obinna on Monday sparked mixed reactions online after he spotted a women's wig and posted photos and a video using Akothee's most famous catchphrases - 'kol polis', 'madam boss' and 'president of single mothers'.

Obinna, who recently bought a new Mercedez Benz in celebration of 'small wins', announced that the dress-up was part of a week-long campaign celebrating Kenyan public figures.

He appeared to have chosen to start by honouring the 'President of Singol Mothas' on his first day of the campaign, inviting his fans to give suggestions of who they'd like to see him impersonate next.

"#Kameneandobinna with Madam Boss. Kol polis.🔥🔥😜🤣Happy new week! This week, we celebrate Kenyan public figures. Today it's Madam Boss aka Mrs Omosh aka Mama Big5 aka President of Singol Mothas. Kesho tupige ya nani?" he wrote.

This drew the attention of netizens online, who were most impressed by his attire as they made their reactions known.

Here are some of the comments.

sandra_dacha @akotheekenya kuja

sirnewton53 Eric omondii,,ukuje na majaniii ya miti studio

wakx_bossbabe Ile vita unatafuta na bibi ya Omosh😂😂iko Milano Italy inakuja

julieronoh this is too much for a Monday morning

e_dah001 Before nione caption, I was about to say unafanana bibi ya omosh

mwakhs Polis are coming, just run Obina

shiiyannie2021 Obina si after umemalizana na hiyo wig unipee

nyonngesahell Obinna uko mambo leo umeamuaje banaaa

Obinna has of late worn unexpected outfits to the morning show, he recently spotted traditional attire from Kenya's ethnic communities.

Through November he dressed in the traditional attires of the Maasai community and also that of the Luo from the Nyanza region. He also donned a kanzu on November 18.

"We are all different and unique and that's what makes us special. We couldn't cover everyone coz it's only 5 days a week so we picked a few of the most controversial ones," he said at the end of the celebration.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
