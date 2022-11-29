Down to the bodyguards, Oga Obinna's take on Eric Omondi [Video]

On Tuesday, Obinna borrowed inspiration from an outfit Omondi wore in a photo posted on his social media on August 14.

Fans, however, focused their attention on a pair of socks and black shoes Obinna rocked with some making fun of the ensemble by comparing it to primary school uniforms.

"Today it's El-Presidente a.k.a. Eriko a.k.a. play 75% Kenyan... Mtu asinijaribu.(insert small lisp)," he posted.

Here are some of the reactions to Obinna's take on Eriko.

its_edwinchiloba I love the way you are unpredictable and always fearless. Fashion it is

mwa.ngombe02 Lakini after io show, ruudishia baldman viatu zake.

welingtonnjeli Hakuna mwenye anaweza guess chenye oga atavaa kesho. You gonna kill me buana

otienomartin_Oga at the top

jeywamwere Obina u killed it....Wacha Iwake hiyo design

Just as he had on the first day of appreciating personalities, Obinna asked his fans to propose the next public figure they would like for him to imitate.

Some of the names fronted are Jacky Vike alias Awinja, Sauti Sol's Bien Baraza, Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua, Amberay, Kelvin Kinuthia, and Vera Sidika among others.