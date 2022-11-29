RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Down to the bodyguards, Oga Obinna's take on Eric Omondi [Video]

Masia Wambua

On the 2nd day of his week-long celebration of Kenyan public figures, Oga Obinna impersonates Eric Omondi

Oga Obinna and Eric Omondi
Oga Obinna and Eric Omondi

A day after Kiss 100 presenter Oga Obinna copied Akothee's dress code and mannerisms for a campaign, he has now impersonated fellow comedian Eric Omondi.

Recommended articles

On Tuesday, Obinna borrowed inspiration from an outfit Omondi wore in a photo posted on his social media on August 14.

Fans, however, focused their attention on a pair of socks and black shoes Obinna rocked with some making fun of the ensemble by comparing it to primary school uniforms.

"Today it's El-Presidente a.k.a. Eriko a.k.a. play 75% Kenyan... Mtu asinijaribu.(insert small lisp)," he posted.

Here are some of the reactions to Obinna's take on Eriko.

its_edwinchiloba I love the way you are unpredictable and always fearless. Fashion it is

mwa.ngombe02 Lakini after io show, ruudishia baldman viatu zake.

welingtonnjeli Hakuna mwenye anaweza guess chenye oga atavaa kesho. You gonna kill me buana

otienomartin_Oga at the top

jeywamwere Obina u killed it....Wacha Iwake hiyo design

Just as he had on the first day of appreciating personalities, Obinna asked his fans to propose the next public figure they would like for him to imitate.

Some of the names fronted are Jacky Vike alias Awinja, Sauti Sol's Bien Baraza, Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua, Amberay, Kelvin Kinuthia, and Vera Sidika among others.

READ: Oga Obinna sparks reactions after impersonating 'President of Singol Mothas'

Oga Obinna
Oga Obinna Pulse Live Kenya

READ ALSO: Gloves off as Eric Omondi, Oga Obinna's fight gets personal

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Down to the bodyguards, Oga Obinna's take on Eric Omondi [Video]

Down to the bodyguards, Oga Obinna's take on Eric Omondi [Video]

This video of Zari and Shakib will inspire you to spice up your relationship

This video of Zari and Shakib will inspire you to spice up your relationship

Sh300 million penalty for bloggers who offend Akothee

Sh300 million penalty for bloggers who offend Akothee

Kenzo tips daughter Aamaal to carry on his musical legacy

Kenzo tips daughter Aamaal to carry on his musical legacy

Fans excited as Kambua announces pregnancy in new photo

Fans excited as Kambua announces pregnancy in new photo

Oga Obinna sparks reactions after impersonating 'President of Singol Mothas' [Video]

Oga Obinna sparks reactions after impersonating 'President of Singol Mothas' [Video]

'Be Honest' by Jorja Smith and Burna Boy certified Diamond in France

'Be Honest' by Jorja Smith and Burna Boy certified Diamond in France

Rema's 'Calm Down' certified Gold in Italy

Rema's 'Calm Down' certified Gold in Italy

Wizkid set to make history with 2023 London Stadium performance

Wizkid set to make history with 2023 London Stadium performance

Trending

Diamond and Zuchu

Diamond shares romantic moments with Zuchu as she celebrates her birthday [Video]

Sarkodie and Nasty C

He wouldn’t shake my hand - Nasty C reveals why he turned down Sarkodie's feature requests

Zuchu gifts her boss Diamond Platnumz Sh72K sneakers [Photos]

I am in love - Zuchu finally admits to dating Diamond

Shaffie Weru

Real reason I was fired from Homeboyz Radio - Shaffie Weru speaks