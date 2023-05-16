The sports category has moved to a new website.

Kiss FM drops Chito Ndholovu from Drive Show, 'to be reassigned soon'

Amos Robi

Chito previously hosted the 'Maloko' Show before he was moved to the drive show

Kiss FM Radio Presenter Chito Ndhlovu
Kiss FM Radio Presenter Chito Ndhlovu

After two years of hosting the popular radio show, Kiss FM's drive show, Chito Ndholovu has announced his departure from the show.

Chito expressed his excitement in having hosted the show for two years noting that it was a dream come true for him.

"The last two years hosting this show at Kiss 100 Kenya have been a dream come true. We have shared laughter, tears, pain, and lots of joy together. Doing this with Cyd Wambui has been one of the greatest pleasures of my life," said Chito in a statement.

Chito's co-host, Cyd Wambui, appreciated him and expressed how proud she was of him.

"It has been a pleasure working with you. I am proud to see you reach your dreams. I'm proud of you," Wambui said.

Chito, who previously hosted the 'Maloko Show,' has become a household name in Kenya's radio scene.

Radio presenters Chito Ndhlovu and Cyd Wambui
Radio presenters Chito Ndhlovu and Cyd Wambui Radio presenters Chito Ndhlovu and Cyd Wambui Pulse Live Kenya

Although Chito's departure from the drive show has been confirmed, it is not clear what his next move will be. However, a source at Radio Africa group has revealed that Chito is still an employee of the company, and changes are being made.

Chito Ndholovu, a versatile media personality, has built an impressive career in the media industry since he began his journey back in 2013.

His passion for broadcasting led him to One FM, where he hosted the drive show from 2013 to 2014.

In 2014, Chito made a move to Nation Media Group's radio wing, continuing his role as a drive show host. His ability to connect with listeners and deliver captivating content earned him recognition and a growing fan base.

He later transitioned from the Kimathi Street Media House to Urban Radio, where he continued to excel as a drive show host until 2017.

Kiss FM presenter Chito Ndhlovu
Kiss FM presenter Chito Ndhlovu Kiss FM presenter Chito Ndhlovu Pulse Live Kenya

In 2017, Chito embarked on a new chapter in his career by joining Radio Africa Group's Kiss FM. Initially, he hosted the evening show known as 'Maloko', captivating audiences with his engaging style and captivating presence.

In 2021, Chito's was moved to Kiss FM's drive show which he has hosted to date.

Beyond his radio work, Chito is a well-rounded media professional. He is a TV presenter, utilizing his charismatic persona to entertain viewers on screen.

Additionally, Chito has established himself as a skilled voice-over artist, lending his voice to various projects, and has proven his prowess as a corporate and events Master of Ceremonies.

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
