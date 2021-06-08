Kamene: I sent my Mercedes logbook to hater who prayed for my downfall

That was the theme of Kamene’s breakfast show alongside Jalang’o as the two narrated stories about how they overcame criticism.

Speaking on her transition from NRG Radio to Kiss FM, she recalled that one of her close friends at the time told her that shea had committed career suicide.

“She told me to my face that I had made the worst decision in my career, I wouldn’t go anywhere and was prepared to see me fail,” the breakfast show host narrated.

However, Kamene’s successful career at the station helped her buy a new Mercedes Benz which she bragged about to her friend-turned-critic.

“They thought I would start struggling and using Matatus or my whole life would come to a stop. When I got my baby (Mercedes Benz) I sent her a photo of it plus the logbook and said ‘God is not from your village’” Kamene recalled.

She revealed that another of her friends also predicted that with Jalang’o joining the station, he would overshadow her, and warned Kamene that she should keep her finances in order in case she was let go by the company.

On his part, Jalas recalled that people asked him severally whether he would succeed in a radio that broadcast in English, coming from Milele FM which was in Swahili.

Many Kenyans also said that he had been fired from Mediamax because he had lost his mojo on radio.

However, Jalang’o surprised his haters when he bought a new Toyota Landcruiser V8 to celebrate his job at Kiss FM

“Hii ndiyo tunaingia nayo Kiss 100 (We’ll use this to make our grand entry at Kiss 100 offices)” he said while showcasing the vehicle on his Instagram.

The two presenters also welcomed Kenyans who had gone through similar situations to share their journey of triumph.

Larry Madowo also faced the same fate when he left NTV and joined international media. Many Kenyans thought that his star would dwindle since few people knew him across the world.

However, Madowo has become one of Kenya’s most accomplished journalists and is now back in Kenya working for CNN.