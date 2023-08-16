The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

The disbelief lingers - Suzanna Owiyo hard struck by mom's passing

Amos Robi

Suzanna penned an appreciative post remembering the times she spent with her mother

Suzanna Owiyo and her late mother
Suzanna Owiyo and her late mother

In a heartrending moment, 'Kisumu 100' singer Suzanna Owiyo on Tuesday announced the passing of her mom, whom she dearly called 'Nyopiyo'.

Recommended articles

The message posted on her social media celebrated Nyopiyo as a remarkable woman whose legacy will forever be etched in the musician's heart.

Suzanna remembered her mom as a loving and strong maternal figure whose absence has left a void.

"My heart aches with sorrow, and the disbelief lingers – it's hard to fathom that you're no longer here with us," Suzanna penned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suzanna paid tribute to her mother's unwavering support, referring to her as a towering pillar of their family.

Suzanna Owiyo and her late mother
Suzanna Owiyo and her late mother Suzanna Owiyo and her late mother Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Suzanna Owiyo celebrates daughter's graduation with lovely message

She highlighted her mother's qualities of kindness, authenticity, and honesty, traits that will be missed.

"Thank you, Mama, for everything you've done. You stood as a towering pillar for our family, making life's challenges seem effortless. Your kindness, strength, authenticity, and honesty left an indelible mark on all of us," she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suzanna acknowledged the treasured moments they had created together, experiences that would forever be cherished.

"The precious memories we've created will forever be held close to my heart. Farewell, Nyopiyo. Until our paths cross again," Suzanna concluded her tribute post.

Suzanna Owiyo
Suzanna Owiyo Suzanna Owiyo Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Suzzana Owiyo reveals her last conversation with Oliver Mtukutzi before his death

Suzanna's post did not go unnoticed, as online friends and fans rallied around her. In a show of unity and empathy, countless individuals sent their heartfelt condolences and messages of support to Suzanna and her family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Below are some of the special messages to Owiyo:

hey_adante Blessing to you Queen! God has a special place for soul who leave their mark in thus worlds. Until you are with her she is now another angel looking over you. Super blessed!

nanaya_or_you_can_call_me_osun Alexa play Minwa Mary❤️sending you lots of love and warmth during this time

kenthaichi Sending your beautiful family my condolences, healing energies, and positive vibes

sellahotieno Heartfelt condolences to you and the entire family. May Mama's soul rest peacefully.Mos uru sana

ADVERTISEMENT

philojnr I'm truly sorry for your loss. My deepest condolences to you and your family during this difficult time

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Harmonize ditches alcohol to fulfil mother's big dream [Watch]

Harmonize ditches alcohol to fulfil mother's big dream [Watch]

The disbelief lingers - Suzanna Owiyo hard struck by mom's passing

The disbelief lingers - Suzanna Owiyo hard struck by mom's passing

Stevo Simple Boy shares real reason behind his desire for Ngesh as 2nd wife

Stevo Simple Boy shares real reason behind his desire for Ngesh as 2nd wife

Genevieve Nnaji is having the time of her life in Italy with her friends

Genevieve Nnaji is having the time of her life in Italy with her friends

Happy birthday mama nani - Frankie JustGymIt celebrates baby mama

Happy birthday mama nani - Frankie JustGymIt celebrates baby mama

Fans thirst over TikTok’s ‘barber queen’ from Kenyatta Avenue

Fans thirst over TikTok’s ‘barber queen’ from Kenyatta Avenue

Understanding Sickle Cell: Akuku Danger's emotional farewell to sister

Understanding Sickle Cell: Akuku Danger's emotional farewell to sister

Elsa Majimbo fires warning shot at G-Wagon stalker following her around

Elsa Majimbo fires warning shot at G-Wagon stalker following her around

Mulamwah resolves dispute with Milele FM to return on air

Mulamwah resolves dispute with Milele FM to return on air

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Citizen TV's Victoria Rubadiri

Victoria Rubadiri shares deep reflections as daughter starts university education

Kenyan businesswoman and singer Akothee

I feel used - Akothee reveals how she fell into the trap of a young boy

From left: Jackie Matubia, Kennedy Rapudo & Victoria Rubadiri

Victoria Rubadiri's daughter joins university, Jackie Matubia in tears, Gladys Shollei weds Neil Horn & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Juma Jux & his girlfriend Karen Bujulu in images shared on February 18, 2023.

On to the next level! Karen Bujulu officially becomes Mrs Juma Jux