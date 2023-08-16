The disbelief lingers - Suzanna Owiyo hard struck by mom's passing

The message posted on her social media celebrated Nyopiyo as a remarkable woman whose legacy will forever be etched in the musician's heart.

Suzanna remembered her mom as a loving and strong maternal figure whose absence has left a void.

"My heart aches with sorrow, and the disbelief lingers – it's hard to fathom that you're no longer here with us," Suzanna penned.

Suzanna paid tribute to her mother's unwavering support, referring to her as a towering pillar of their family.

Suzanna Owiyo and her late mother

She highlighted her mother's qualities of kindness, authenticity, and honesty, traits that will be missed.

"Thank you, Mama, for everything you've done. You stood as a towering pillar for our family, making life's challenges seem effortless. Your kindness, strength, authenticity, and honesty left an indelible mark on all of us," she added.

Suzanna acknowledged the treasured moments they had created together, experiences that would forever be cherished.

"The precious memories we've created will forever be held close to my heart. Farewell, Nyopiyo. Until our paths cross again," Suzanna concluded her tribute post.

Suzanna Owiyo

Suzanna's post did not go unnoticed, as online friends and fans rallied around her. In a show of unity and empathy, countless individuals sent their heartfelt condolences and messages of support to Suzanna and her family.

Below are some of the special messages to Owiyo:

hey_adante Blessing to you Queen! God has a special place for soul who leave their mark in thus worlds. Until you are with her she is now another angel looking over you. Super blessed!

nanaya_or_you_can_call_me_osun Alexa play Minwa Mary❤️sending you lots of love and warmth during this time

kenthaichi Sending your beautiful family my condolences, healing energies, and positive vibes

sellahotieno Heartfelt condolences to you and the entire family. May Mama's soul rest peacefully.Mos uru sana

