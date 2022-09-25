RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kisumu East MP Shakeel Shabir weds in exquisite ceremony [Video]

Charles Ouma

Shakeel Shabir weds Nancy Wanyonyi

Kisumu East Member of Parliament Shakeel Shabir wedded his wife, Nancy Wanyonyi in a colourful wedding on Saturday, September 24, 2022.

The exquisite wedding was attended by several politicians who wished the couple well.

The bride thanked the groom for loving her unconditionally, noting that it has been 15 years of pure bliss.

"Shakeel, we have been together for over 15 years. It has been blissful, we have had good times and bad times, but we also have the best times. You're my love, my happiness, my husband, the father of my children. Thank you for loving me regardless of my weakness. We shall always be together until death do us part," Nancy said.

Shabir and his wife have been together for 15 years, and have been blessed with quadruplets.

The wedding was attended by close family and friends as well as a host of politicians, including Bungoma Woman Representative, Catherine Wambilianga.

In a past media interview, the lawmaker recounted how he met his wife in 2002 and love blossomed, defying cultural barriers.

The couple had their first wedding in 2013 with the bride converting to Islam shortly afterwards.

Divorce and losing friends

It has not been a walk in the park for the pair that have been blessed with quadruplets; three boys and a girl.

For Shabir, the decision to marry Nancy saw him lose friends, and led to his first Asian wife divorcing him.

The politician recounted that his now ex-wife divorced him because she could not agree to being in a polygamous arrangement.

