ADVERTISEMENT
Will Azziad's heart be unlocked? Kisumu man fulfils avocado & socks wish

Lynet Okumu

Kisumu man ready to take Azziad home after fulfilling her two wishes

Azziad Nasenya

TikTok queen and content creator Azziad Nasenya recently took to her TikTok account to reveal two important things that could potentially unlock her heart if gifted by a man.

As love languages differ from person to person, Azziad shared unique gifts she would love to receive from a man.

In a heartwarming revelation during a live TikTok session, Azziad exposed the bare minimums that would make her happy and content. Surprisingly, it wasn't extravagant gestures or materialistic gifts that struck a chord with her heart.

TikToker Azziad Nasenya
TikToker Azziad Nasenya Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Azziad's major demand for dropping defamation case against Chira

For Azziad, a man's love language could be as simple as gifting her a pair of socks. Expressing her fondness for socks, she conveyed that receiving them as a gift would signify love and adoration, comparable to the love shared between Christ and the church.

A combination of ankle socks and happy socks would undoubtedly make its way into her heart.

"Let me tell you the bare minimums of the things that make me happy, socks. If you gift me socks, that is a love language. I will love you like Christ loved the church," she said.

Azziad further revealed her profound obsession with socks, expressing her inclination to buy them whenever she stumbles upon them.

TikToker Azziad Nasenya
TikToker Azziad Nasenya Pulse Live Kenya

Alongside socks, her affection for avocados was apparent, with a specific preference for the rich and creamy variety known as 'avocado ya mafuta.' These delicious fruits hold a special place in her heart.

"Second, avocado! Niletee avocado. And not just any avocado, niletee avocado ya mafuta. If you know you know," she said.

A Kisumu man named Jaden Getrude stepped forward to publicly announce that he has the key to Azziad's heart.

Intrigued by Azziad's preferences, Jaden embarked on a journey from Kisumu, determined to fulfill her wishes. He personally wants to deliver the seven avocados and two pairs of socks to Azziad.

"Nikiwa napitapita hivi kwenye mtandao niliona Azziad anasema mwenye atamletea avocado mzuri na socks atawin heart yake. Niliona this is a very nice opportunity," he said.

Kisumu man crushing on Azziad Nasenya
Kisumu man crushing on Azziad Nasenya Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ukipunguza wivu utabarikiwa! Azziad tells off 'haters' in epic comeback

Taking Azziad's recent court case into account, Jaden waited for a week, allowing things to cool before expressing his admiration for her.

He revealed that his crush on Azziad began during high school, and his main focus was to meet her and present her with the thoughtful gifts.

"Nilianza kumcrushia nikiwa high school. My main issue ni kukutana naye nimpatie hii gift yake. Ningependa nimpeleke ushago aenjoy maisha ya ushago," he said.

Azziad Nasenya
Azziad Nasenya Azziad Nasenya Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Azziad responds to critics after her trip to Dubai

H even expressed his willingness to take Azziad to his hometown, granting her an opportunity to enjoy the simplicity and beauty of rural life.

Will Azziad accept the key to her heart offered by this devoted Kisumu man? While the answer remains unknown, Jaden's commitment to supplying avocados to Azziad regardless of her response will still stand.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
