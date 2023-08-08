Will Azziad's heart be unlocked? Kisumu man fulfils avocado & socks wish

As love languages differ from person to person, Azziad shared unique gifts she would love to receive from a man.

Azziad's love language: Socks & avocado

In a heartwarming revelation during a live TikTok session, Azziad exposed the bare minimums that would make her happy and content. Surprisingly, it wasn't extravagant gestures or materialistic gifts that struck a chord with her heart.

For Azziad, a man's love language could be as simple as gifting her a pair of socks. Expressing her fondness for socks, she conveyed that receiving them as a gift would signify love and adoration, comparable to the love shared between Christ and the church.

A combination of ankle socks and happy socks would undoubtedly make its way into her heart.

"Let me tell you the bare minimums of the things that make me happy, socks. If you gift me socks, that is a love language. I will love you like Christ loved the church," she said.

Azziad further revealed her profound obsession with socks, expressing her inclination to buy them whenever she stumbles upon them.

Alongside socks, her affection for avocados was apparent, with a specific preference for the rich and creamy variety known as 'avocado ya mafuta.' These delicious fruits hold a special place in her heart.

"Second, avocado! Niletee avocado. And not just any avocado, niletee avocado ya mafuta. If you know you know," she said.

Jaden Getrude: The man who holds key to Azziad's heart

A Kisumu man named Jaden Getrude stepped forward to publicly announce that he has the key to Azziad's heart.

Intrigued by Azziad's preferences, Jaden embarked on a journey from Kisumu, determined to fulfill her wishes. He personally wants to deliver the seven avocados and two pairs of socks to Azziad.

"Nikiwa napitapita hivi kwenye mtandao niliona Azziad anasema mwenye atamletea avocado mzuri na socks atawin heart yake. Niliona this is a very nice opportunity," he said.

Taking Azziad's recent court case into account, Jaden waited for a week, allowing things to cool before expressing his admiration for her.

He revealed that his crush on Azziad began during high school, and his main focus was to meet her and present her with the thoughtful gifts.

"Nilianza kumcrushia nikiwa high school. My main issue ni kukutana naye nimpatie hii gift yake. Ningependa nimpeleke ushago aenjoy maisha ya ushago," he said.

H even expressed his willingness to take Azziad to his hometown, granting her an opportunity to enjoy the simplicity and beauty of rural life.