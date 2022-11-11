RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kitale dancing nurse Lukresia Robai lands ambassadorial job

Amos Robi

Lukresia will also get a four day fully paid trip to Zanzibar

Lukresia Robai lands ambassadorial job
Lukresia Robai lands ambassadorial job

Lukresia Robai the Kitale dancing nurse has landed an ambassadorial job days after her video dancing for a sick child went viral.

Recommended articles

Travel and tours company, Expeditions Maasai Safaris awarded the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) student the brand ambassadorship role and gifted her a four-day trip to Zanzibar as well.

“Not only did we award the amazing @lukresiarobai a 4-Day Zanzibar vacation but also made her our brand ambassador for the next 1 year. Help us congratulate her!” wrote the tour company on their social media.

While receiving the holiday gift, Lukresia expressed her gratitude for the recognition saying she was now happy in her profession.

Lukresia Robai lands ambassadorial job
Lukresia Robai lands ambassadorial job Lukresia Robai lands ambassadorial job Pulse Live Kenya

“Woow amazing thanks to @expeditionsmaasaisafarisltd. I have received a holiday gift to Zanzibar for four days and three nights. I AM A HAPPY NURSE ❤️,” Lukresia wrote.

The new gift pack adds to the goodies the Kenya Medical Training college student has received since going viral.

Trans Nzoia governor George Natembeya offered to pay tuition fees for her until she completed her course and also promised her a job upon completion of her studies.

On Wednesday, November 8, Robai met Governor George Natembeya who lauded her for being positive about her job.

“I am very proud of this young lady, this is the kind of attitude we would like to see even for those that have completed their training. I have had her story and you can't believe she is the one dancing in that video.

George Natembeya meets Kitale dancing nurse
George Natembeya meets Kitale dancing nurse George Natembeya meets Kitale dancing nurse Pulse Live Kenya

“We are going to ensure she completes her education without any challenges and I want to guarantee her that once she finishes I will give her a job here in Trans Nzoia,” governor Natembeya said.

Speaking on the motivation behind the viral video, she said it was part of her Project Transformation Dance Ministries (TDM).

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kitale dancing nurse Lukresia Robai lands ambassadorial job

Kitale dancing nurse Lukresia Robai lands ambassadorial job

Nonini awarded in Los Angeles for raising albinism awareness

Nonini awarded in Los Angeles for raising albinism awareness

Abel Mutua, Lung'aho, & Sanaipei nominated for Kalasha Awards [Full List]

Abel Mutua, Lung'aho, & Sanaipei nominated for Kalasha Awards [Full List]

Diana Marua back to doing music days after giving birth [Video]

Diana Marua back to doing music days after giving birth [Video]

Njoroge of 'Papa Shirandula' mourns death of centenarian grandmother

Njoroge of 'Papa Shirandula' mourns death of centenarian grandmother

Catherine Kasavuli exudes confidence in overcoming ailment in public message

Catherine Kasavuli exudes confidence in overcoming ailment in public message

Today you are okay, tomorrow you are gone - Jovial says as she recovers

Today you are okay, tomorrow you are gone - Jovial says as she recovers

50 Cent is making a TV series based on Hushpuppi

50 Cent is making a TV series based on Hushpuppi

'Firirinda' hitmaker, Dick Njoroge appeals for medical assistance

'Firirinda' hitmaker, Dick Njoroge appeals for medical assistance

Trending

Davido

Davido makes first public reaction to his son's death

Content creators Njugush, Eve Mungai, and Abel Mutua. They are some of the content creators who drive sleek cars

Content creators with the most sleek rides in Nairobi

Emma Too and Trevor Ombija

Trevor Ombija's tiff with beauty queen escalates

Artistes, Maureen Kunga, Holy Dave, Wahu and Nameless who are among the list of most learned musicians in Kenya

11 Kenyan artists with top academic qualifications