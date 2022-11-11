Kitale dancing nurse Lukresia Robai lands ambassadorial job

Travel and tours company, Expeditions Maasai Safaris awarded the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) student the brand ambassadorship role and gifted her a four-day trip to Zanzibar as well.

“Not only did we award the amazing @lukresiarobai a 4-Day Zanzibar vacation but also made her our brand ambassador for the next 1 year. Help us congratulate her!” wrote the tour company on their social media.

While receiving the holiday gift, Lukresia expressed her gratitude for the recognition saying she was now happy in her profession.

Lukresia Robai lands ambassadorial job Pulse Live Kenya

“Woow amazing thanks to @expeditionsmaasaisafarisltd. I have received a holiday gift to Zanzibar for four days and three nights. I AM A HAPPY NURSE ❤️,” Lukresia wrote.

The new gift pack adds to the goodies the Kenya Medical Training college student has received since going viral.

Trans Nzoia governor George Natembeya offered to pay tuition fees for her until she completed her course and also promised her a job upon completion of her studies.

On Wednesday, November 8, Robai met Governor George Natembeya who lauded her for being positive about her job.

“I am very proud of this young lady, this is the kind of attitude we would like to see even for those that have completed their training. I have had her story and you can't believe she is the one dancing in that video.

George Natembeya meets Kitale dancing nurse Pulse Live Kenya

“We are going to ensure she completes her education without any challenges and I want to guarantee her that once she finishes I will give her a job here in Trans Nzoia,” governor Natembeya said.