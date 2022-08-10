Harmonize comes to Kizz Daniel's rescue after being arrested [Video]

The Konde Music Worldwide President secured the Buga hitmaker's release from police custody after hours of negotiations with authorities.

On Tuesday, Kizz held a press conference and apologized to his Tanzanian fans and organizers of the event. The singer regretted the unfortunate turn out of events, promising to make it up to his fans by giving them a free concert on Friday, August 12, 2022.

Drama as Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel is arrested in Tanzania [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

“I was contracted to perform here in Tanzania on the 7th and I was supposed to be in Uganda on the 6th and I said it’s nice to say hello to my people in Tanzania.

"I had a good time in Uganda…The connecting flight from Kenya to Dar es Salaam left and I was left stranded for over 8 hours.

“We landed in Dar around midnight and when we touched down we realized the airline forgot our luggages in Nairobi alongside some of the equipment we needed for the performance,” Kizz explained the genesis of his tribulations.

The singer sought to clarify that he was not arrested as it was widely reported – only taken in by police for questioning.

“The law caught involved due to the vandalism that was witnessed at the venue… the police came by my hotel room to take me in for questioning, (It was not an arrest by the way), on how my name keeps coming up in the destructions of the property,” Kizz remarked.

Kizz Daniel confirmed that he will be doing another show on Friday to compensate the fans who had paid for the August 7, concert.

“I sat down with organizers and decided that the show must go on. We came to an agreement to put up a show on Friday. A free show. I must also apologize to the fans, none of this was intentional, I love my job and I love performing. I did not intent to disappoint my fans. I wanted to perform, I came to Tanzania to perform but the circumstances were over my power and we could not make that happen. I apologize to the people of Tanzania and I hope you guys give me another chance you give you another proper show,” Kizz promised.

In a statement, Str8up Vibes, who are the organizers of the event apologized to their customers (fans) over the unfortunate event.

“We, at Str8up Vibes, are very sorry for what happened at the Summer Amplified concert on August 7, 2022 where Kizz Daniel did not perform as anticipated.

“We acknowledge the this has resulted in disappoint for our loyal customers and long-time valuable stakeholders involved.