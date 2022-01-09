RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Konshens confirms his biggest fans are from Nairobi, shares YouTube numbers

Miriam Mwende

I still cannot believe I get paid to sing - Konshens tells G Money

Jamaican dancehall artiste Konshens
Jamaican dancehall artiste Konshens

Jamaican reggae and dancehall artiste Konshens has confirmed that his biggest fans are from Nairobi, days after his New Year show at the Kenyan capital.

Posting statistics from his YouTube channel, the musician insisted that the love he has received from Kenya is the reason he keeps coming back for performances.

According to the numbers shared, Nairobi was the top city where his music was played with a total of 4.63 million views.

New York was the second city with huge Konshens fans at 2.05 million views, followed by London (1.4 million), Jamaica's capital Kingston (1.32 million), California's San José (1.02 million), Paris (845,000), Panama City (779,000), Managua (666,000), Canada's Toronto (581,000) and Georgetown in the Cayman Islands with 510,000 views.

Konshens, Sauti Sol, & Khaligraph brings Nairobi to a standstill with electrifying performance [Video]
Konshens, Sauti Sol, & Khaligraph brings Nairobi to a standstill with electrifying performance [Video]

In an interview published by entertainment journalist and talent manager G Money on Saturday, Konshens also disclosed that he loves all his fans because they propelled his music to fame when he was just starting out.

Reminiscing on how his career in music started, Konshens relayed that he was not signed onto a label at the time, therefore, he did not enjoy the privilege of having a company promote his music. He noted that it is his fans who gave him the push he needed to make it big in the industry.

Jamaican dancehall artiste Konshens
Jamaican dancehall artiste Konshens Pulse Live Kenya

G Money, who shares a friendship with the artiste which goes years back, also sought to find out why Konshens selects a Kenyan act to work with when he performs in Kenya.

Why Konshens does Collabs with Kenyan artistes

"Every time you've come to Kenya, except one time maybe, you've reached out to find a Kenyan artiste who you can flip something for and many people may not know why you do this. And you here a guy go like, 'Konshens heard my song and it is so dope he jumped on it', you know what I mean?" G Money posed.

Jamaican dancehall artiste Konshens
Jamaican dancehall artiste Konshens Pulse Live Kenya

Laughing about the question, Konshens disclosed that he reaches out to Kenyan artistes because he believes in big international acts doing their part to help those who are just coming up in music.

"I really didn't want to comment about this because these guys [Kenyan artistes] are crazy," Konshens said in jest, adding: "For me bro, as a music fan, I know what I would like to see happen. For example, if someone like Drake was coming to Jamaica, I'd like to see him going like 'What's hot in Jamaica?' and the next day you see this song by a big musician in the world and a youth coming up in Jamaica. And I don't do this only in Kenya."

Miriam Mwende

