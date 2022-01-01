Konshens, Sauti Sol, & Khaligraph brings Nairobi to a standstill at NRG Wave [Video]

Gates to the jump over concert opened as early as 6pm, allowing partygoers to secure their preferred spots to enjoy the performances without any struggles.

Revelers from different parts of the country showed up at venue ready to have a good time and interact with their favorite celebrities who were lined up to perform.

Konshens, Sauti Sol, & Khaligraph brings Nairobi to a standstill with electrifying performance [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

The concert was opened by a set of Djs who played all genres of music creating a perfect mood to unwind for the night.

Music concerts in Kenya have evolved through the years with 2021 being one year that artistes are going all out to ensure that revelers get value for their money, despite the ongoing pandemic.

Fena Gitu

Kenyan musician and songwriter Fena Gitu kick started the concert with a fire set, coupled with a lineup of female dancers.

Fena performed songs like; Steam, Doing Her Thing Tho, Run Ting, among other hits.

Khaligraph Jones

Award-winning rapper Khaligraph Jones was the second act on stage had he kicked off his performance with his famed tune Mat za Rongai ft Tunji.

Known for his lyrical flow Papa Jones did not disappoint as he performed; Mazishi, Ngori, and Kasheshe.

During his stage time, Khaligraph jones pulled three surprises after inviting Sauti Sol’s Bien on stage for their tune ‘Yes Bana’ as well as Nviiri the Storyteller and Bensoul for ‘Birthday song performance.

The crowd was all screams as Jones shared the stage with Ndovu Kuu, performing ‘Ndovu ni Kuu Remix. He also gave Ndovu Kuu the opportunity to finish his set after they were done with their joint performance.

Konshens

At exactly, 1:14am, Jamaican dancehall artiste Konshens showed up on stage and the crowd went wild, screaming and shouting in happiness.

He kicked started his set with his famous tune ‘Thank god fi di gyal dem’ followed by We a Hustle, Simple Tings, Sexin, We No worry, Couple up among other songs.

Konshens excited his fans when he brought on stage, fellow Jamaican Artiste Charly Black as a surprise act. The two stole the show as they performed the worldwide hit Gyal you party animal.

Another highlight from Konshens’s performance was his female dancer headtop aneika aka the Dancehall Queen. In 2020, Aneika was crowned as the Citygirls Twerk champion and indeed her twerking skills are on another level.

Benzema

Konshens left the stage at exactly 3:33AM, paving way for Ochungulo family’s member Benzema David aka Alejandro to dominate the stage. He performed most of Ochungulo family’s hit songs plus a few of his solo projects.

Sauti Sol

At, 3:59, Kenyan Boy Band Sauti Sol showed up on stage as the last acts of the night and kicked off their performance with Midnight Train.

The award-winning group performed songs like; Insecure, Suzanna, Rhumba Japani, My Everything, Isabella, Kuliko Jana, Short and Sweet, among others.

At some point they had Nviiri and Bensoul on stage performing Extravaganza. Sauti Sol’s live band did an awesome job, in ensuring the stars deliver an exquisite performance.

They closed the set at 5:22am, bringing the NRG Wave concert 2021 Edition to an end, with revelers free to leave the venue at their own will.

Those are the highlights from the concert, do have yourself a successful 2022.

