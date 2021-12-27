RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Konshens to land in Kenya tomorrow ahead of much anticipated concert on Dec 31

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Sauti Sol, Khaligraph Jones, Fena & Benzema will also be performing

Jamaican dancehall star Konshens during a past show in Nairobi (Pulse Live Kenya)
Jamaican dancehall star Konshens during a past show in Nairobi (Pulse Live Kenya)

Celebrated Jamaican Dancehall King Konshens is set to land in Kenya tomorrow night for a much-awaited concert in the city that will usher in the New Year in Carnivore on December, 31st 2021.

Recommended articles

The ‘NRGWAVE’ will feature Kenya’s top a de top artistes including Sauti Sol, Fena, Benzema and Khaligraph Jones in a fire combo geared to keep revelers on their feet as they celebrate the dawn of a new era after the crazy year that has been.

Konshens of “Thank God for Di Gal Dem” and “Do Sum’n” fame has always had a soft spot for Kenya having performed in the country previously and has been looking forward to meet fans from his favorite country in the continent.

Jamaican dancehall star Konshens during a past show in Nairobi (Pulse Live Kenya)
Jamaican dancehall star Konshens during a past show in Nairobi (Pulse Live Kenya) Jamaican dancehall star Konshens brings Nairobi to standstill with electrifying performance (Pulse Live Kenya) Pulse Live Kenya

Throughout this period, he has constantly been engaging fans online to assure them he is looking forward to an electric performance.

‘NRGWave’ has been a key catalyst in driving youth culture in Kenya giving the Kenyan youth demographic global standard entertainment experience. ‘NRGWave’ has previously featured big-time international and local artists' such as Rick Ross, Kenny Latimore, Buju Banton, Burna boy, Khaligraph Jones, Fena, Diamond Platnumz among others.

Brought to you by BeMobile &NRG Radio, all roads lead to Carnivore on Friday 31st December from 4.00pm for the 6th edition of the 'NRGWAVE'.

Also Read: Jamaican dancehall star Konshens brings Nairobi to standstill with electrifying performance [Photos]

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Konshens to land in Kenya tomorrow ahead of much anticipated concert on Dec 31

Konshens to land in Kenya tomorrow ahead of much anticipated concert on Dec 31

Entertainers who joined politics this year [Pulse Picks 2021]

Entertainers who joined politics this year [Pulse Picks 2021]

Wild reactions as Pozze announces he'll vie for MP seat in Nairobi

Wild reactions as Pozze announces he'll vie for MP seat in Nairobi

Betty Kyallo & family star in new Yallo leather film alongside Sean Andrew [Video]

Betty Kyallo & family star in new Yallo leather film alongside Sean Andrew [Video]

Speculations as Diamond Platnumz takes Zuchu on romantic dinner date

Speculations as Diamond Platnumz takes Zuchu on romantic dinner date

Kenyan celebrity couples who called it quits this year [Pulse Picks 2021]

Kenyan celebrity couples who called it quits this year [Pulse Picks 2021]

Musicians who released Albums and EPs this year [Pulse Picks 2021]

Musicians who released Albums and EPs this year [Pulse Picks 2021]

Record Breaker: Diamond Platnumz clocks 6 million subscribers on Youtube

Record Breaker: Diamond Platnumz clocks 6 million subscribers on Youtube

Celebrities who got married this year [Pulse Picks 2021]

Celebrities who got married this year [Pulse Picks 2021]

Trending

Daddy Owen laughs off claims of shooting his shot at Brenda Wairimu

Daddy Owen and Brenda Wairimu

Nigerian star Adekunle Gold posts in Sheng', Kenyans react

Nigerian star Adekunle Gold posts in Sheng', Kenyans react

Read Amber Ray's emotional tribute to best friend

Amber Ray mourns bestfriend Sally Wangechi

Betty Kyallo’s classy response after a fan tried to attack her (Screenshot)

Betty Kyallo