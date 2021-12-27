Konshens to land in Kenya tomorrow ahead of much anticipated concert on Dec 31

Celebrated Jamaican Dancehall King Konshens is set to land in Kenya tomorrow night for a much-awaited concert in the city that will usher in the New Year in Carnivore on December, 31st 2021.
Sauti Sol, Khaligraph Jones, Fena & Benzema will also be performing
The ‘NRGWAVE’ will feature Kenya’s top a de top artistes including Sauti Sol, Fena, Benzema and Khaligraph Jones in a fire combo geared to keep revelers on their feet as they celebrate the dawn of a new era after the crazy year that has been.
Konshens of “Thank God for Di Gal Dem” and “Do Sum’n” fame has always had a soft spot for Kenya having performed in the country previously and has been looking forward to meet fans from his favorite country in the continent.
Throughout this period, he has constantly been engaging fans online to assure them he is looking forward to an electric performance.
‘NRGWave’ has been a key catalyst in driving youth culture in Kenya giving the Kenyan youth demographic global standard entertainment experience. ‘NRGWave’ has previously featured big-time international and local artists' such as Rick Ross, Kenny Latimore, Buju Banton, Burna boy, Khaligraph Jones, Fena, Diamond Platnumz among others.
Brought to you by BeMobile &NRG Radio, all roads lead to Carnivore on Friday 31st December from 4.00pm for the 6th edition of the 'NRGWAVE'.
