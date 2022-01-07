RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

KRG the Don brags about getting Egdar Obare's account suspended

Dennis Milimo

KRG mocks Edgar Obare badly

KRG the Don
KRG the Don

Musician KRG the Don of fast cash music group has claimed responsibility of blogger Edgar Obare’s suspended Instagram account.

In a series of posts, KRG bragged that he had warned the blogger to stay away from him and his private life but he never listened.

“Ediga kibare Hapana Cheza na Bughaaa …. This planet is safe without BNNKE…. Her students can cry on the comments section.

"I had said I will delete BNNKE from this planet and they thought I was joking…who is laughing now,” said KRG the Don.

KRG the Don
KRG the Don

He went on to share a video where he had said the exact words, stating that Obare’s student are free to cry on his page before they figure out the next move.

“🤣🤣🤣 Ediga Kibare and Her students are free to cry here for one week as they figure out what do to next 🤣🤣🤣 #FullKisunzi #Bughaaa Hapana mtu wa size yenu kabisa,” he added.

However, on Friday, Obare shared a screenshot of the story that got his account suspended and it’s not related to KRG.

“This is the story that got my account disabled. They cited I went against community guidelines- harassment,” shared Obare..

Account suspended.

On Thursday, Egdar Obare reported that his ‘BnnKe’ account had been disabled by the Instagram management for going against their community guidelines.

“Good morning, so instagram today decided to disable my account bnnke on Instagram. We are working to figure out what to do next, as we appeal this decision with Instagram. See you soon,” Edgar Obare said.

Edgar Obare’s account deactivated by Instagram Management
Edgar Obare's account deactivated by Instagram Management

In August, Obare again lost his main account that was operating under his name ‘Edgar Obare’. At that particular time, he was on the spot over his ‘Wash Wash’ expose.

“My Main account has been deactivated, working to get it restored. Meanwhile we already prepared for such outcomes and I can also be posting here” said Obare via his now disabled BNN Instagram account.

He has already opened another account ‘Uncle Edgar’ and within hours it had garnered over 21K followers.

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

