KRG the Don comes out of vacation to address Andrew Kibe's past marriage

Controversial businessman and musician KRG the Don has been on the airwaves this week following an escalating row with former Kiss 100 radio presenter Andrew Kibe.

The two have recently had a number of brush offs online where they have thrown wordily jabs at each other.

In his latest post directed to the US-based media personality, KRG the Don is seemingly heightening the beef by making a post on how Kibe used to be happily married. He adds on that Kibe should not criticize love and mislead youths.

"I have to post this hata nikiwa vacation… Yani kumbe Kibe was happily married at some point in his life. I now see why it hurts you when you see two people loving one another! You should look for someone else to love than criticize everyone’s relationship," he posted.

This comes days after KRG made some serious allegations about Kibe. The musician described Kibe as a failure and claiming that he is using his platform to negatively influence the youth.

“Kibe huyu akona kesi apa, akona defilement case apa imeshika moto huku…evidence ziko na tuko tayari, me ata niko tayari ku pursue hiyo matter mpaka mwisho so akae tu huko America. Kibe maisha ilimlemea akiwa youth, akakuja akakua young adult then akakua old man.

"(Kibe is wanted for defilement. That case is here and there's enough evidence. I've offered to pursue the matter to the end so he should just stay in America. Everything wrong for Kibe when he was a youth, he went on to become a young adult and an old man),” the Don stated.

The former radio presenter has been using his platforms to advice men and freely speak his mind and has built up a fanbase of mostly men who seek relationship advice from Kibe.

Kibe has revealed in the past that after fasting for three days, he got a wife at a local church. He was married for four years before they separated.

Before then, he was a pastor's assistant at a local church where he used to worship. He used to give talks in church and during church-related meetings.

On Saturday, Kibe became a trending topic in the weekly #MasculinitySaturday online discussion hosted by popular Twitter influencer Amerix.

Thomas Bosire A creative writer with a flair for weaving up witty listicles and articles. He has carved a niche in writing Lifestyle, Entertainment, Human Interest and Fashion Pieces over the last two years while studying Media And Journalism at Moi University.

