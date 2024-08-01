I was offered Sh10M to support Gen Z protests but I refused - KRG The Don

The singer, who was bashed for expressing his displeasure with Gen Zs participating in protests, revealed that he was offered money to join the protests but turned it down due to his loyalty.

KRG The Don's connection with Gen Zs

Speaking in an interview with SPM Buzz, KRG The Don insisted that he understands the frustrations of Gen Zs and feels their pain.

"Mimi siko mbali na Gen Z.... Naelewa what they want. Their pain is my pain. I understand where they are coming from and where they want us to go. The only problem I have with them is their approach. Mi I have a different approach but we all want a common goal. To make our country better."

Singer KRG The Don (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

He emphasised his intelligence and ability to listen and understand different perspectives.

"Am one man who is very cunning coz najikubali... Am very smart and very intelligent person. I listen and I know when am wrong or right."

KRG the Don pointed out that he views life from different angles and questions the logic behind fighting the president.

"So many things were happening at that ya maandamano... Mi am looking at different angles of life. Who is this person that we are going to fight? The president right? Nyinyi mnataka kunipigia kelele kunitishia niwajoin... nyi pigeni tu simu. Simu ni yangu na naweza kuincontrol," he said.

KRG The Don on giving President Ruto a second chance

KRG The Don believes Gen Zs should give the government time to work and allow business people to thrive.

According to him, even the people who are fighting Ruto now do not have a plan for the future.

"Am a very patient person. I give human beings very many chances... You see we don’t have any other country. We only have Kenya. The moment we start kupigia president kelele that you don't want him that means tupigane tumtoe kwa power by force then tuende kwa election. Do we have a candidate? No we don’t. Do we have a budget? No we don’t," he said.

The musician who lost several followers on social media for his view, used a family analogy to explain his viewpoint.

"The president was busy with the foreign trips because he went to look for help outside Kenya. Our scenario is like a house, we have a father but no mother. But we have workers at home. So, when the father goes on a trip, the workers take over but don’t cook for the kids. So, after eating the snacks the father left, the kids start feeling hungry. But this doesn’t mean we burn the house. The house belongs to the father and us, the kids, not the workers," he continued.

KRG The Don acknowledged that some people in the government failed to deliver but emphasised the need for patience and time.

"There are a few people who were given responsibilities and they didn't deliver... But everyone needs time and experience to handle things. Give these people time. If someone doesn’t deliver, we will return to social media. The only thing I can tell Kenyans is if you go to a government office for help and don't get it, go online and speak out, and we will help you go viral."

KRG The Don claims he was offered Sh10M to join protests

KRG The Don claimed that he was offered Sh10M to join Gen Z protests but refused. According to him, he is a very loyal man and no amount of money can buy him.

He revealed that he has several friends in the government who pass his messsage to the president. KRG is looking forward to meeting Ruto for a dialogue.

"Rais amekuwa busy but I've talked to some people na najua message yangu imefikia. Najua tu ataniita tukae chini tuongee... Ntamwambia vile vijana wanataka and how we will handle some things. I have my insight and I have been doing my own research, experience yangu kwa biashara," KRG said.

He revealed that many people approached him with offers of money to oppose the government.

"So many people approached me.. Wengine walisema watanipa pesa, up to Sh10M kuenda against the government. Other influencers and other people were paid so they can push this thing kwa wananchi.... I told them me am a loyalist. You cannot buy me with any amount of money. Sh10M ni kama pesa ya kununua mayai na kachumbari to me.... Wacha niimbe mziki, niuze magari and other jobs lakini I don't have blood on my hands."

KRG The Don views fighting the government as fighting his own father, emphasising the government's role in protecting his property.

