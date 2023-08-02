KRG launches personal attack after Robert Alai called him broke

In an Instagram story, KRG fired back at Alai, denying any involvement with retired lawmakers or being financed by them to flaunt cash online.

"All former MPs are broke, watatoa wapi pesa ya kupea bughaa. Robert Alai I thought your big head had some senses kumbe ni uji tu ndio umebeba ndani ya hiyo longonya yako ama unadhani mimi ni Ringtone?" KRG retorted.

KRG, who refers to himself as 'Bughaa,' urged Alai to focus on serving his constituents in Kilimani and refrain from targeting public figures like him.

"Wacha wivu na ufanyie watu wa Kilimani kazi ile uliomba ya MCA and leave elites alone," KRG advised Alai.

The controversial video that sparked this exchange featured KRG flaunting bundles of cash, each denomination being Sh1,000.

The video triggered mixed reactions among netizens, with some praising his apparent financial success while others criticized the display of wealth.

During the video, KRG made bold claims about his business dealings, specifically with betting companies.

"Without 100M I can’t sign any deal with any Betting company nimeshaa wa Warn na Mapema kabisa Mimi ni Bughaa," he said.

He further demonstrated his position by turning down a Sh90 million deal offered in a phone call, emphasizing that he wouldn't accept anything less than Sh100 million.

"Nisikilize bwana, Sh90 million siwezi chukua. Mimi ni bughaa bro. Sh90 million ni pesa kidogo. Kama hawawezi kufika 100 plus, mimi siwezi kusign deal kampuni yoyote ya betting.

"Mimi sina shida ya pesa. Hio watafute mtu mwingine. Mimi ndio number one sahi. Msanii wa government," he said.

Notably, many netizens questioned the source of the musician's vast amounts of cash which he has on more than one occasion publicly flaunted.

