The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

KRG launches personal attack after Robert Alai called him broke

Amos Robi

Robert Alai said KRG was flaunting money given to him by retired members of parliament

A collage of KRG The Don and Robert Alai
A collage of KRG The Don and Robert Alai

Singer Karuga Kimani, widely known as KRG The Don, has taken to social media to respond to Kilimani Member of County Assembly Robert Alai's recent comments calling him broke.

Recommended articles

In an Instagram story, KRG fired back at Alai, denying any involvement with retired lawmakers or being financed by them to flaunt cash online.

"All former MPs are broke, watatoa wapi pesa ya kupea bughaa. Robert Alai I thought your big head had some senses kumbe ni uji tu ndio umebeba ndani ya hiyo longonya yako ama unadhani mimi ni Ringtone?" KRG retorted.

KRG, who refers to himself as 'Bughaa,' urged Alai to focus on serving his constituents in Kilimani and refrain from targeting public figures like him.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Wacha wivu na ufanyie watu wa Kilimani kazi ile uliomba ya MCA and leave elites alone," KRG advised Alai.

Pulse Influencer Awards 2023: Nominate your favourite media & blogger of the year

The controversial video that sparked this exchange featured KRG flaunting bundles of cash, each denomination being Sh1,000.

The video triggered mixed reactions among netizens, with some praising his apparent financial success while others criticized the display of wealth.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the video, KRG made bold claims about his business dealings, specifically with betting companies.

"Without 100M I can’t sign any deal with any Betting company nimeshaa wa Warn na Mapema kabisa Mimi ni Bughaa," he said.

Kenyan rapper KRG The Don
Kenyan rapper KRG The Don Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Real or show-off? 12 times celebrities flaunted bundles of cash on camera

He further demonstrated his position by turning down a Sh90 million deal offered in a phone call, emphasizing that he wouldn't accept anything less than Sh100 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Nisikilize bwana, Sh90 million siwezi chukua. Mimi ni bughaa bro. Sh90 million ni pesa kidogo. Kama hawawezi kufika 100 plus, mimi siwezi kusign deal kampuni yoyote ya betting.

"Mimi sina shida ya pesa. Hio watafute mtu mwingine. Mimi ndio number one sahi. Msanii wa government," he said.

KRG The Don
KRG The Don Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Fans criticise KRG The Don for touching Diana B inappropriately at a club [Video]

Notably, many netizens questioned the source of the musician's vast amounts of cash which he has on more than one occasion publicly flaunted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other celebrities who have publicly flaunted cash include Khaligraph Jones, Mulamwah, Eric Omondi among others.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

I regret - Brian Chira extends heartfelt apology on radio

I regret - Brian Chira extends heartfelt apology on radio

Wakavinye offers to help Butita look for a wife

Wakavinye offers to help Butita look for a wife

KRG launches personal attack after Robert Alai called him broke

KRG launches personal attack after Robert Alai called him broke

Jackie Wolper doesn't mind being cheated on, but husband must fulfil 2 conditions

Jackie Wolper doesn't mind being cheated on, but husband must fulfil 2 conditions

Drama as Nyako clashes with Kanjo who arrested her in Nairobi CBD

Drama as Nyako clashes with Kanjo who arrested her in Nairobi CBD

DJ Joe Mfalme makes debut at his 3rd radio job

DJ Joe Mfalme makes debut at his 3rd radio job

Pastor Ng'ang'a lashes out at men who don't pay dowry

Pastor Ng'ang'a lashes out at men who don't pay dowry

WATCH: 2 of the most hilarious skits on CSs lateness to State House

WATCH: 2 of the most hilarious skits on CSs lateness to State House

Kamene walks out on DJ Bonez after he defended ex-girlfriend in a show

Kamene walks out on DJ Bonez after he defended ex-girlfriend in a show

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chipukeezy, Azziad Nasenya and Willis Raburu (PulseUhondoMtaani)

Citizen TV replaces Willis, Chipukeezy hospitalised, Brian Chira arrested & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Akothee's 1st born daughter Vesha Okello

A-list attendees: Jalang'o, Cebbie Koks among VIPs who graced Vesha's business launch

Media personality Kamene Goro

Kamene shares 2 vital rules after emotional encounter with a lady in club washroom

Azziad Nasenya

Azziad's major demand for dropping defamation case against Chira