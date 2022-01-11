KRG the Don splashes millions on his birthday Party, plus a chopper ride [Video]

The flamboyant musician held the party at his own club dubbed Casa Vera Lounge along Ngong Road.

KRG who is known to be a lover of the finest things, maintained his high level of class at the birthday party attended by the likes of comedian YY, Arrow Bwoy, Dufla Diligon, Nick Bigfis, Oga Obinna, Carlos just but to mention a few.

In a Phone-Interview with Kiss 100’s Jalang’o, KRG said that he will spend a minimum of Sh5 million on his birthday.

“Sina limit lakini niko na minimum…five million lakini tunaeza zaidi kabisa...

“Kitu enye nataka kukula leo nakula, kitu nataka kununua nanunua, nikipiga sherehe na watu washindwe kulipa pombe mimi nitawalipia…mambo ni mingi,.masaa ndio hakuna sababu niko na hadi midnight ya kujigamba,” said the artist.

However, before the party, the Fast Cash Music Group CEO, treated himself to a chopper ride around the city, but is experience was not that enjoyable.

“I’m not boarding any chopper from that company again the pilot almost finished me, he doesn’t have experience ya Kuland kabisa,” lamented KRG the Don.

Edgar Obare’s Tribulations

Away from the Birthday party, on January 7, 2021, KRG was celebrating blogger Edgar Obare’s tribulations after his Instagram account got suspended by the Instagram Management.

In a series of posts, KRG bragged that he had warned the blogger to stay away from details of his private life, accusing Obare of not heeding the warning.

“Ediga kibare hapana cheza na bughaaa… This planet is safe without BNNKE... Her students can cry on the comments section.

"I had said I will delete BNNKE from this planet and they thought I was joking… Who is laughing now?” KRG the Don boasted.

He went on to share a video where he had said the exact words, inviting Obare’s followers to vent their frustrations on his page before the blogger figures out his next move.

“🤣🤣🤣 Ediga Kibare and her students are free to cry here for one week as they figure out what do to next 🤣🤣🤣 #FullKisunzi #Bughaaa Hapana mtu wa size yenu kabisa,” he added.