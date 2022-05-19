KRG the Don showers son with bundles of cash as he turns 10 [Video]

On Wednesday, the flamboyant Dancehall star held a small birthday party for his son. The party was graced by fellow dancehall act Dufla Diligion and Khalid’s friends.

During the party, KRG could be seen throwing wads of cash at his son – on grounds that he wanted to make the birthday a memorable occasion for his son.

“Today is Khalid’s Birthday and he loves musician Dufla so much and I had to make sure that he is here. You know well that I don’t love you but my son loves your music and he requested you come and sing for him at a fee,” KRG opens up the conversation at the Birthday party.

He goes ahead to hand over Sh200, 000 to Dufla Diligon as the performance fee for the birthday party.

“This is your money Dufla, Sh200, 000 sing for my boy. Sing for him as I splash money then we cut the cake,” the Don added.

The Biringisha hitmaker (Dufla) joins the conversation wishing Khalid a happy Birthday – thanking him for the special invite to grace his 10th birthday.

“You know you are the boss today, thank you so much Khalid for inviting me to your Birthday, I thank you so much,”

“Happy birthday to Sean Khalid my client but I don’t like your Father!!! Happy 10th young King,” said Dufla before leading a birthday song at the party.

As the birthday celebrations were going on, Khalid’s friends could be seen struggling to pick the money that had been throw on the floor.

In separate post, KRG the Don confessed that his life took a different turn after welcoming his son on May 18, 2012 – he became a responsible man with a changed perspective about life.

“Leo 18th May is a very special day to my son’s life coz he has turned 10yrs old. 10yrs of walking on the face of earth is a blessing papa… More Life Sean Khalid Kimani Karuga 👌