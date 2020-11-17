KTN News political editor and news anchor Ben Kitili and his wife Amina Mude have been forced to spend their second wedding anniversary in quarantine.

Revealing the development, the KTN news anchor said that the novel coronavirus disease is real as he insinuated that one of them tested positive for the disease.

He then called on his fans to be cautious as they go about their daily duties and remember to observe all the set regulations by the Ministry of Health.

Ben Kitili and his wife Amina Mude.

Kitili noted that the disease is manageable as he commended frontline health workers risking their lives to ensure Kenyans heal from the virus.

In the photos he shared on social media, Ben Kitili’s wife Amina is seen in a mask while he is not. He also did not reveal if they had both tested positive for Covid-19 or it was only one of them.

Photos

KTN news anchor Ben Kitili & wife Amina Mude celebrate second wedding anniversary in Quarantine

KTN news anchor Ben Kitili & wife Amina Mude celebrate second wedding anniversary in Quarantine

“Celebrating our second anniversary at home in-quarantine because rona is real. In sickness and in health but #NoKissingBaby 😀😀 @amina_mude This thing is real. Be careful out there - wear masks and observe social distancing but if you get infected, the virus is very much beatable. Shout out to all the healthcare workers out there putting their lives at risk for us. The real heroes,” wrote Ben Kitili.

Kitili and Ms Mude made official their union in November 2018 after years of dating and living together.

Read Also: It wasn’t so easy – KTN news anchor Ben Kitili’s wife opens up on parents approving of their marriage