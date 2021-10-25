KTN Poaches another KBC News Anchor days after Fred Indimuli (Photo)

Suleiman Yeri who has been at KBC for the past three years, called it quits at the station back in September this year to join KTN.

Yeri announced his arrival at KTN, with a news promo as he is the latest addition to the Swahili News desk at the station.

“Allhamdhulilah!!!Maajaliwa hupangwa na Allah kanijaaliya kufika hapa hata wewe unaweza kufikia ndoto” wrote Suleiman Yeri.

Suleiman Yeri joins KTN from KBC Pulse Live Kenya

On September 3, Yeri put up a goodbye message on his Facebook page while in company of his two colleagues at KBC.

“They Have been 3 great years working with you Ladies Mamangu Maliwaza shukran kwa kuvumilia mizaha yangu Kadzo Mungela wehu Dadangu kipindi kimenipa fursa ya kupata Dada ambaye nitamuenzi milele nitamiss Vitumbuo vya Jamia Jamani” he wrote.

Before joining KBC, Yeri used to read news on Radio Maisha, a station owned by Standard Group. He worked there for three years.

“Yaani kumbe Cake za farewell haziwi taamu kama ni yako. It has been Real i 3years of which i have enjoyed evryday doing wat i love. its time to change gears. will always have a special place in my heart n family umeniweka kwenye uwanja wa kitaifa mahali ilikuwa ndoto ambayo nasema imetimia. Allhamdhulilah Allah before every thing. Shukran kwa ushrikiano wenu” wrote Suleiman Yeri durimg his farewell party at Radio Maisha.

Suleiman studied Journalism at East African Media Institute before joining Radio Salaam in Mombasa, Isiolo Fm, Egesa and later Radio Maisha.

Fred Indimuli

Yeri parted ways with KBC, days after KTN poached his colleague Fred Indimuli. Indimuli was among renowned news anchors who joined KBC during their much hyped re-launch in July 2021. However, he only stayed with the State Broadcaster for two months before KTN came calling.

Indimuli joined KTN, as Ben Kitili’s replacement after he (Kitili) was poached by Nation Media Group owned station NTV.

Fred Indimuli and Shiksha Arora Pulse Live Kenya

Before joining KBC, Indimuli used to work for K24. He was among the over 100 employees who were fired by Mediamax due to adverse effects of covid-19 on businesses back in 2020.