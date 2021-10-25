RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

KTN Poaches another KBC News Anchor days after Fred Indimuli (Photo)

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Yeri used to work at Radio Maisha before joining KBC

Suleiman Yeri joins KTN from KBC
Suleiman Yeri joins KTN from KBC

Kenya Television Network (KTN) has yet again raided Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC), taking one of their best Swahili news anchors.

Recommended articles

Suleiman Yeri who has been at KBC for the past three years, called it quits at the station back in September this year to join KTN.

Yeri announced his arrival at KTN, with a news promo as he is the latest addition to the Swahili News desk at the station.

“Allhamdhulilah!!!Maajaliwa hupangwa na Allah kanijaaliya kufika hapa hata wewe unaweza kufikia ndoto” wrote Suleiman Yeri.

Suleiman Yeri joins KTN from KBC
Suleiman Yeri joins KTN from KBC Suleiman Yeri joins KTN from KBC Pulse Live Kenya

On September 3, Yeri put up a goodbye message on his Facebook page while in company of his two colleagues at KBC.

“They Have been 3 great years working with you Ladies Mamangu Maliwaza shukran kwa kuvumilia mizaha yangu Kadzo Mungela wehu Dadangu kipindi kimenipa fursa ya kupata Dada ambaye nitamuenzi milele nitamiss Vitumbuo vya Jamia Jamani” he wrote.

Before joining KBC, Yeri used to read news on Radio Maisha, a station owned by Standard Group. He worked there for three years.

“Yaani kumbe Cake za farewell haziwi taamu kama ni yako. It has been Real i 3years of which i have enjoyed evryday doing wat i love. its time to change gears. will always have a special place in my heart n family umeniweka kwenye uwanja wa kitaifa mahali ilikuwa ndoto ambayo nasema imetimia. Allhamdhulilah Allah before every thing. Shukran kwa ushrikiano wenu” wrote Suleiman Yeri durimg his farewell party at Radio Maisha.

Suleiman Yeri joins KTN from KBC
Suleiman Yeri joins KTN from KBC Suleiman Yeri joins KTN from KBC Pulse Live Kenya

Suleiman studied Journalism at East African Media Institute before joining Radio Salaam in Mombasa, Isiolo Fm, Egesa and later Radio Maisha.

Fred Indimuli

Yeri parted ways with KBC, days after KTN poached his colleague Fred Indimuli. Indimuli was among renowned news anchors who joined KBC during their much hyped re-launch in July 2021. However, he only stayed with the State Broadcaster for two months before KTN came calling.

Indimuli joined KTN, as Ben Kitili’s replacement after he (Kitili) was poached by Nation Media Group owned station NTV.

Fred Indimuli and Shiksha Arora
Fred Indimuli and Shiksha Arora Fred Indimuli and Shiksha Arora Pulse Live Kenya

Also Read: Debarl Inea finds new home at KTN

Before joining KBC, Indimuli used to work for K24. He was among the over 100 employees who were fired by Mediamax due to adverse effects of covid-19 on businesses back in 2020.

He has also worked with Citizen TV and Radio Africa Group as TV and Radio editor.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mulamwah & Sonie reveal their daughter’s face for the first time (Photo)

Mulamwah & Sonie reveal their daughter’s face for the first time (Photo)

KTN Poaches another KBC News Anchor days after Fred Indimuli (Photo)

KTN Poaches another KBC News Anchor days after Fred Indimuli (Photo)

Eric Omondi announces winner of wife Material season 3 (Photos)

Eric Omondi announces winner of wife Material season 3 (Photos)

UK rap group NSG set to perform in Kenya for the first time

UK rap group NSG set to perform in Kenya for the first time

The late Papa Shirandula's Mother laid to rest in Busia (Photos)

The late Papa Shirandula's Mother laid to rest in Busia (Photos)

Gloria Muliro walks down the aisle in an exquisite wedding in US (Photos)

Gloria Muliro walks down the aisle in an exquisite wedding in US (Photos)

Sh12,000 for a ticket: Robert Burale's poster goes viral

Sh12,000 for a ticket: Robert Burale's poster goes viral

You saw what you saw - Brendah Jons snaps after being spotted with ex PhyLamar [Photos]

You saw what you saw - Brendah Jons snaps after being spotted with ex PhyLamar [Photos]

Davido and Chioma spotted together for the first time since rumoured breakup

Davido and Chioma spotted together for the first time since rumoured breakup

Trending

How Janet Mbugua's husband Eddie landed Sh240 million deal with Chinese investors

Janet Mbugua and husband Eddie Ndichu

Vera imports Baby Diapers from US, Help rebuild Boniface Mwangi's house & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Dennis Ombachi and Wife, Vera Sidika, Betty Kyallo, Tiwa Savage and Serah Teshna

Janet Mbugua's husband thrown at the centre of nasty fight at Ole Sereni Hotel [Video]

Business duo Eddie and Paul Ndichu have been accused of attacking female clients at Ole Sereni Hotel in Nairobi over the weekend.

Tiwa Savage breaks silence after her raunchy tape leaked online [Screenshot]

Singer Tiwa Savage