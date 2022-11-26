KTN’s Saada Hassan, Suleiman Shahbal win awards

She emerged top after a rigorous process that also saw members of the public nominate candidates for the award.

Hassan was recognized for her exemplary work in health reporting during the gala that recognized Kenyan Muslims whose work greatly impacted society.

Speaking after winning the award, the Hassan expressed gratitude to her news sources and those who have supported her throughout her career.

"I'm grateful to sources who have opened their hearts to me and allowed me to tell their stories.

"I'd also like to honour my mentors who kept holding my hand, correcting and opening doors of opportunities. There are many things I would say about this award but what I am most grateful for in my career and life is the people who have walked with me, taught me the ropes of professionalism," stated the journalist.

Mombasa businessman, Suleiman Shahbal who was recently elected to the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) was also feted at the event for his contributions to society

"I'm honoured to be recognized by The Muslim Media (TMM) as one of the 100 most influential Kenyan Muslims.

"I commend it for choosing to celebrate all of us in the event that brings together the Muslim community," Shahbal stated after being recognized by the The Muslim Media.

The gala which went down at the Afraah Banquet Hall in Mombasa county was attended by notable media, corporate and business personalities from the Islamic community in the country.

Mombasa County Medical Services Chief Officer Dr. Khadija Shikely was also recognized for her contribution in the medical industry.