Kwambox, Crazy Kennar among 10 African creators selected by Facebook for 1-year deal

The new campaign celebrates emerging talents from around the world who are inspiring a new movement of creative content online.

Meta will be working closely with the creators over the next year, as they continue to grow their audience and turn their passions into professions across Meta technologies.

The Creators of Tomorrow have built communities online, and are showcasing a best-in-class approach to video formats, technology and interactive entertainment.

The global campaign is the first of its kind, starting in Europe, The Middle East and Africa, and expanding to more countries around the world in the coming months.

Crazy Kennar selected among 10 African content creators on Meta's Creators of Tomorrow initiative Pulse Live Kenya

"With this campaign, we aim to highlight creators who are innovating through tools such as Reels and short-form video content formats, as well as those who are leveraging, exploring new content formats such as AR/VR. We are excited to work closely with these creators, and we’re committed to help them grow their audience, build a business and unlock new possibilities for the future as we build for the metaverse," stated Moon Baz, Meta's Creator Partnerships Lead (Middle East, Africa and Turkey).

Kwambox selected among 10 African content creators on Meta's Creators of Tomorrow initiative Pulse Live Kenya

The 10 identified Creators of Tomorrow from Africa are:

Kwambox (Kenya) Crazy Kennar (Kenya) Nadia Matovu (Uganda) Pamela Mtanga (South Africa) Ruth Ronnie (Zambia) Ruvarashe Hapaguti (Zimbabwe) Mishaa (Ivory Coast) Saraï D'Hologne (Ivory Coast) Fatou Jupiter Touré (Senegal) Ngorbatchev Niang (Senegal)