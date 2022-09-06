RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kwambox, Crazy Kennar among 10 African creators selected by Facebook for 1-year deal

The two will be among global creators to be hosted in London this November

Kenyan comedian Crazy Kennar and media personality Sheila Kwamboka "Kwambox" have been named among 10 African content creators participating in Meta's "Creators of Tomorrow" initiative.

The new campaign celebrates emerging talents from around the world who are inspiring a new movement of creative content online.

Meta will be working closely with the creators over the next year, as they continue to grow their audience and turn their passions into professions across Meta technologies.

The Creators of Tomorrow have built communities online, and are showcasing a best-in-class approach to video formats, technology and interactive entertainment.

The global campaign is the first of its kind, starting in Europe, The Middle East and Africa, and expanding to more countries around the world in the coming months.

"With this campaign, we aim to highlight creators who are innovating through tools such as Reels and short-form video content formats, as well as those who are leveraging, exploring new content formats such as AR/VR. We are excited to work closely with these creators, and we’re committed to help them grow their audience, build a business and unlock new possibilities for the future as we build for the metaverse," stated Moon Baz, Meta's Creator Partnerships Lead (Middle East, Africa and Turkey).

The 10 identified Creators of Tomorrow from Africa are:

  1. Kwambox (Kenya)
  2. Crazy Kennar (Kenya)
  3. Nadia Matovu (Uganda)
  4. Pamela Mtanga (South Africa)
  5. Ruth Ronnie (Zambia)
  6. Ruvarashe Hapaguti (Zimbabwe)
  7. Mishaa (Ivory Coast)
  8. Saraï D'Hologne (Ivory Coast)
  9. Fatou Jupiter Touré (Senegal)
  10. Ngorbatchev Niang (Senegal)

In November 2022, the Creators of Tomorrow will get the opportunity to attend the EMEA Creator Week being hosted in London at the iconic Tate Britain for the first time. There, Creators of Tomorrow will be joined by other regional Creators at various stages of their careers to collaborate, learn from each other, and continue to find inspiration in the future of content creation on our platforms.

