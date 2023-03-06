Kwambox gives tough opinion after Ayra Starr's short performance in Nairobi

The concert happened on March 4, and Kwambox thinks that Ayra Starr should have given her fans more time while on stage.

According to Kwambox, the Shoke Shoke concert was rushed since the main act was Ayra but she failed to perform for an hour yet she is an international artist.

"I went to the concert on Saturday. It was a good vibe but it was the most rushed performance I have ever seen.

"I'm now thinking that if an artist can't perform for three hours and they are international, then they can't be the main act," said Kwambox.

Oga Obinna who hosts the Morning Kiss Show alongside Kwambox countered her by stating that she was comparing an upcoming artist with veterans which is not okay.

Obinna added that Kenyans love celebrating one thing and that is why they can invite an artist to perform one song four times before introducing Kenyan artists on the stage.

"Kenyans celebrate one thing at a time. You will be called to perform in Kenya even if you have one hit song. You will perform your song four times then Khaligraph and the rest will take over," explained Obinna.

Kwambox was however not convinced with Obinna's explanation and she continued that she has a lot of respect for Ayra Starr but went ahead to insist that the main artist in a concert should at least one hour.

"For me when I looked at that show, Ayra Starr is a good artist, no disrespect to anyone. I loved Ayra's outfit.

"My personal opinion is that if an artist can't perform for an hour and a half, and you are the main act, then you can't be the main act," argued Kwambox.

Kwambox was defending her opinion as to how long artists should perform when Obinna asked openly to state the number of songs that belongs to Ayra that she knows.

Obinna defended Ayra saying that she couldn't perform for over an hour since many Kenyans don't know a majority of her songs.