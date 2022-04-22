RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kwani hamjui jokes - Akothee laughs off breakup reports with Nelly Oaks

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

I’m single again - reads Akothee's post that had raised eyebrows

Akothee and Nelly
Akothee and Nelly

Self-proclaimed President of single mothers and singer Esther Akoth aka Akothee is busy laughing at those celebrating her alleged breakup with manager-cum-boyfriend Nelly Oaks.

In a series of posts, the award-winning singer sought to clarify that her breakup with Nelly Oaks was just a prank.

She mentioned that netizens are always quick to celebrate other people’s downfall – don’t want to see others happy. Adding that they had taken the breakup joke too far.

“You see people are always waiting for your downfall no one wants to see you happy.

"They are running with the jokes. Relationship news sells only when its hitting rock bottom. Unions tukiachana leo,” she said.

Akothee and Nelly Oaks
Akothee and Nelly Oaks Akothee and Nelly Oaks Pulse Live Kenya

The Abebo hit-maker further divulged that she is not breaking up with Nelly Oaks anytime soon.

“Haa nikuachie nani..Kwani hawa watu hawajui jokes,” the singer remarked.

On April 21, 2022, the singer took a section of fans for a ride after announcing that her relationship with Nelly had ended.

“Nimeachwa Imagine… I’m single again. Hii Relationship usichukulie personal.

“Do you remember when I told you I am taken. Well till death do us part just parked and left. I’m single again guys. The road to relationship is always under construction,” the singer said.

Kwani hamjui jokes - Akothee laughs off breakup reports with Nelly Oaks
Kwani hamjui jokes - Akothee laughs off breakup reports with Nelly Oaks Kwani hamjui jokes - Akothee laughs off breakup reports with Nelly Oaks Pulse Live Kenya
Kwani hamjui jokes - Akothee laughs off breakup reports with Nelly Oaks
Kwani hamjui jokes - Akothee laughs off breakup reports with Nelly Oaks Kwani hamjui jokes - Akothee laughs off breakup reports with Nelly Oaks Pulse Live Kenya

In July 2021, the singer poured her heart out to Nelson Oyugi Okuna alias Nelly Oaks, saying just because she has been in failed relationships before, doesn’t mean that she can’t love again.

“Don't get it twisted ,love is a beautiful thing. He is the man in my life now . the rest are my past and left gifts that we share . The cake now belongs to him and him alone stop pressing your frustrated life on my wall @nellyoaks is the man in my life now. tukiachana nitawaambia. I love him to death. I believe and can feel that he loves me too.

“This guy gives ne goosebumps having past failed relationship, doesn't mean ,I won't date let me manage your frustrations” she said in part.

Kwani hamjui jokes - Akothee laughs off breakup reports with Nelly Oaks
Kwani hamjui jokes - Akothee laughs off breakup reports with Nelly Oaks Kwani hamjui jokes - Akothee laughs off breakup reports with Nelly Oaks Pulse Live Kenya
Kwani hamjui jokes - Akothee laughs off breakup reports with Nelly Oaks
Kwani hamjui jokes - Akothee laughs off breakup reports with Nelly Oaks Kwani hamjui jokes - Akothee laughs off breakup reports with Nelly Oaks Pulse Live Kenya

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

